D23 2024 Mystery Box – Find Out What’s Inside

As D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event came to a close, our friends from Disney Style invited us to receive a big box of magic. Inside were many goodies that represented different items from the event. Many of these made their debut over the weekend and will soon be available to become part of your world. Join us as we unpack the magic that was inside (and scroll to the bottom of this post if you’d prefer to watch our live unboxing).

KidRobot, part of the Neca family, brought the ohana spirit to D23 with a new line of PHUNNY plush toys featuring Experiment 626 idolizing Lilo’s favorite rock n’ roll royalty, Elvis. The biggest item inside the box was a plush featuring Stitch wearing Elvis’ iconic gold suit, plus the King’s signature hairdo. This plush, and other Stitch x Elvis collab stuffed animals, made their debut at D23 and will soon be available online. Also in the box was a Stitch bobblehead, featuring the lovable alien as Elvis in the film Blue Hawaii.

RSVLTS shirts have been a big hit with Disney fans for years, and the clothing line brought the magic to D23 this year. In the box were three of the event-exclusive button-up shirts, all made of their kunuflex four-way stretch material. Perfectly themed to this year’s D23 member gift, which celebrates characters with magic powers, “Magic & Mystery” includes Sorcerer Mickey, Merlin, Mama Odie, and Maleficent, the four vinyl figures D23 members can receive in their welcome gift. One of the most powerful Disney characters of all time, Genie from Aladdin, was celebrated through the all-over-print “Friend Like Me” release. And no, this isn’t a dream, that third shirt really is covered with “Heffalumps and Woozles” (from The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh).

An event like D23 requires lots of energy, and Joffrey’s, the official coffee of the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, was there to help caffeinate the weekend, and beyond. Joffrey’s debuted several new Disney-themed coffee bundles at the event, plus the brand-new Disney Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Blend. In our box was a bag of Mickey Mouse Classic Blend, a roast as timeless as its namesake.

Disney Publishing had a pop-up shop at D23 where fans could pick up new and event-exclusive pre-release copies of upcoming titles. Authors were on hand for schedule signings, and it was an experience worthy of Belle’s time. Fans of Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise are undoubtedly familiar with Melissa de la Cruz’s Isle of the Lost tie-in novels, and the latest release connects to the fourth film, Descendants: The Rise of Red. Do you want to know what Red was up to before the events shown in the film? You won’t want to sleep on Beyond the Isle of the Lost: Wonderland: A Descendants Novel.

Disney Store brought nostalgia to D23 with plush mountain, a nickname for the stacked stuffed animal display found at the back of the original store’s design. At D23, fans could get in line to play a claw game to win mini bean bag plush of Mickey Mouse and his best pals.

Shoe collecting and Disney fandom intersect with Disney Lacers, a new blind box line of miniature sneakers that launched at D23 with two series. We got one of each, unboxing the Minnie Mouse and Maleficent sneakers. Both are now available on DisneyStore.com. See more here.

Ravensburger was another hot spot at D23, in part because of the launch of the latest series of the collectible trading card game, Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies. My collection got a jump start with an Illumineer’s Trove, which comes with a themed storage box, ink-themed card dividers, eight booster packs, six transparent dice, and a spin-dial lore counter. Learn more here.

Cra-Z-Art’s hit Crystal Surprise mini figure line gets a Disney twist with the new Disney Crystal Surprise capsules. Each colorful crystal ball contains a transparent mini figure that looks like it's made of crystal. Each figure comes with two themed accessories, plus kids get a bonus compound to play with (Cra-Z-Slimy slime or Cra-Z-Sand).

Disney Crystal Surprise Series 1 contains 12 mini figures to collect. We got Donald Duck, who came with a miniature boat and inflatable tube, and a packet of yellow Slimy slime. Which one will you get?

Thank you again to Disney Style and all of the brands who allowed us to sample these goodies from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

