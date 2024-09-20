Plain White T’s Release “Surface Pressure” Music Video While “A Whole New Sound” Climbs The Charts

Plain White T’s have released a new video featuring their cover of “Surface Pressure” from Encanto, and it comes amidst the success of the new pop-punk album featuring a compilation of Disney tunes, A Whole New Sound.

What’s Happening:

Plain White T’s have unveiled a new music video for their cover of the popular song from the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Encanto, “Surface Pressure.”

“Surface Pressure.” The video, seen above, brings to life the lyrics of the song, which in the context of the film, brings the struggles of Luisa Madrigal to life.

The song is only one track on an album featuring iconic Disney tunes reimagined by popular pop-punk artists, A Whole New Sound, with the video being released amidst the success of that record.

A Whole New Sound, which debuted on September 6th, has landed at the top of two Billboard charts for Sept. 21, including Compilation Albums and Kid Albums. It has also reached the top 10 on Luminate charts including Current Digital Albums (No. 4), Current Alternative Albums (No. 4), Current Rock Albums (No. 4), and Independent Current Albums (No. 6). Additionally, the album has charted on Billboard’s Current Album Sales (No. 18), Independent Albums (No. 32), and Top Rock & Alternative Albums (No. 48).

The album is available now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, and a vinyl edition is set to go on sale on October 4th.

Other videos of songs from the album can be found in an organized YouTube playlist, here