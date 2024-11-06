Previewing D23 Brazil 2024: What to Know Ahead of This Weekend’s Disney Fan Event

For the first time, D23 is bringing a D23 Expo-like experience to South America with D23 Brazil – A Disney Experience. We’ll be on-site at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo, Brazil for the event, which takes place this weekend on November 8th, 9th and 10th, 2024. To prepare for the excitement, let’s take a look at all that Disney has planned for this first-of-its-kind event.

Exhibit Pavilion

Many facets of The Walt Disney Company will be showcasing their newest projects in the Exhibit Pavilion, such as Disney+ Walt Disney World Disney Cruise Line Marvel

Disney bands to be featured at the event include: Disney+ Pixar Marvel Studios Star Wars National Geographic ESPN Star Disney Cruise Line Walt Disney World Games Radio Disney D23 Brazil Store Mercado Libre

Complete information on the Exhibit Pavilion can be found here

Arena D23

As with the D23 Expo type events that have taken place over the last 15 years, D23 Brazil will host most of its main events at Arena D23.

Fans can expect surprises and exclusive announcements, including a look at what’s new from Disney Experiences, previews of new releases from Disney Live Action, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel

Reservations for each panel can now be made online for ticket holders here

The full Arena D23 schedule can be found below.

Friday, November 8th:

Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Animation – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 9th:

Disney Experiences News – 11:30 a.m.

30 Years of Toy Story – 2:00 p.m.

Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios – 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 10th:

Disney Institute – 11:00 a.m.

Disney+ has everything! – 1:30 p.m.

Disney National Productions Disney+ and Cinema – 4:30 p.m.

D23 Brazil Store Mercado Libre

A paradise for fans with an incredible variety of products; hundreds of exclusive and limited-edition collectibles. In addition to a wide range of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and other nostalgic Disney favorites, fans will also be able to show their passion for D23 Brazil – A Disney Experience itself, with an exclusive range of products dedicated to the D23 Brazil event.

Gastronomy

The event's food and beverage offerings will be carefully planned to immerse fans into the Disney universe, beyond the attractions and panels. It will bring a taste of the stories we love, with menus carefully designed to celebrate the iconic characters, films and themes of the Disney worlds.

Fans will be able to sample exclusive Disney character-inspired foods specially created by Bauducco and Bacio di Latte ice cream, as well as all food service, featuring brands such as Baked Potato, Patties Burger, Dr. Peanut and Nutty Bavarian.

Tickets are available to purchase here, and you can learn more about the event at D23Brasil.com. Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long as we report live from D23 Brazil – A Disney Experience.