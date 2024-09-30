The Pups Are Back In A New Trailer For A Second Season Of Disney Jr.’s Hit Series “Pupstruction”

The second season of Disney Jr.’s hit series Pupstruction is nearly here, and a new trailer has arrived to build up the excitement for a new season featuring “pups on the go.”

What’s Happening:

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming second season of the hit Disney Jr. series, Pupstruction, ahead of its debut on Monday, October 14th.

ahead of its debut on Monday, October 14th. After the Disney Jr. debut, 13 episodes will be available on Disney+

Pupstruction follows the adventures of an all-dog construction crew made up of some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies who pour mud, sweat, and drool into helping their town of Petsburg.

The series cast includes: Yonas Kibreab (Pixar’s upcoming Elio ) as Phinny, Carson Minniear ( Big City Greens ) as Tank, Scarlett Kate Ferguson (I’m Dying Up Here ) as Roxy Mica Zeltzer as Luna Yvette Nicole Brown ( Inside Out 2 ) as Mayor Gilmore Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as Bobby Boots.

Series 2 guest stars will include: Craig T. Nelson ( Coach, The Incredibles ) as PawPaw, Danny Pudi ( DuckTales , Community ) as Dusty Whiskers Megan Hilty ( Smash ) as Bootsy Boots. Gabriel Iglesias ( Coco ), who voiced the role of Felipe in season one, also returns in a new guest-starring role as Funny Furguson.

Created and executive-produced by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Travis Braun ( T.O.T.S.) , the second season features a ‘pups on the go’ storyline, which sees the Pupstruction crew – Phinny, Tank, Roxy and Luna – rev their trucks, raise their tools, and lend their paws to the citizens of Petsburg by building airports, train tracks, boats, monster trucks and more.

The second season of hit Disney Jr. series Pupstruction premieres Monday, Oct. 14 on Disney Jr..

