The Pups Are Back In A New Trailer For A Second Season Of Disney Jr.’s Hit Series “Pupstruction”

The second season of Disney Jr.’s hit series Pupstruction is nearly here, and a new trailer has arrived to build up the excitement for a new season featuring “pups on the go.”
What’s Happening:
- A new trailer has been released for the upcoming second season of the hit Disney Jr. series, Pupstruction, ahead of its debut on Monday, October 14th.
- After the Disney Jr. debut, 13 episodes will be available on Disney+ and Disney Jr. On Demand on Tuesday, October 15th.
- Pupstruction follows the adventures of an all-dog construction crew made up of some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies who pour mud, sweat, and drool into helping their town of Petsburg.
- The series cast includes:
- Yonas Kibreab (Pixar’s upcoming Elio) as Phinny,
- Carson Minniear (Big City Greens) as Tank,
- Scarlett Kate Ferguson (I’m Dying Up Here) as Roxy
- Mica Zeltzer as Luna
- Yvette Nicole Brown (Inside Out 2) as Mayor Gilmore
- Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as Bobby Boots.
- Series 2 guest stars will include:
- Craig T. Nelson (Coach, The Incredibles) as PawPaw,
- Danny Pudi (DuckTales, Community) as Dusty Whiskers
- Megan Hilty (Smash) as Bootsy Boots.
- Gabriel Iglesias (Coco), who voiced the role of Felipe in season one, also returns in a new guest-starring role as Funny Furguson.
- Created and executive-produced by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Travis Braun (T.O.T.S.), the second season features a ‘pups on the go’ storyline, which sees the Pupstruction crew – Phinny, Tank, Roxy and Luna – rev their trucks, raise their tools, and lend their paws to the citizens of Petsburg by building airports, train tracks, boats, monster trucks and more.
- The second season of hit Disney Jr. series Pupstruction premieres Monday, Oct. 14 on Disney Jr..
