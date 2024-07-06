Learn Some Moves From The Upcoming “Descendants: The Rise Of Red” In New Dance Tutorial

As part of the fun building up to the premiere of Descendants: The Rise of Red on Disney+ and Disney Channel, a special dance tutorial has been shared featuring one of the songs from the upcoming film.

What’s Happening:

The Descendants are painting this town RED with Millennium Dance Complex in a new video sharing an epic dance class with the stars of the upcoming Descendants: The Rise of Red .

. Watch this Millennium Dance Complex and Descendants: The Rise of Red dance class with Kelly Sweeney ft. Kylie Cantrall and Ruby Rose Turner in the video above.

This dance tutorial for the song, choreographed by Kelly Sweeney in partnership with Millennium Dance Complex, was released as part of the fun leading up to the premiere of the new film next week.

Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter Chloe as they travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set the young Queen of Hearts down her villainous path.

The “Red” single is now available at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms, and on the Official Descendants Playlist HERE

is executive produced by Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. The film is directed by Jennifer Phang, with a script from Dan Frey and Russell Sommer. The movie is choreographed by Ashley Wallen ( ) with a score by Torin Borrowdale ( ). The production design is by Mark Hofeling, with Declan Quinn serving as the director of photography. Katie Ennis is the editor. Co-executive producers include Mahita P. Simpson and Jennifer Phang, and Wendy S. Williams is producer. Costume design is by Julia Caston and Emilio Sosa. Descendants: The Rise of Red premieres Friday, July 12 exclusively on Disney+, followed by a special encore on Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.