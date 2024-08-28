Save Up to 25% on Select Disney on Ice Tickets With Limited Time Labor Day Sale

If you are planning on going to Disney on Ice buy your tickets soon as there is a special Labor Day savings sale currently going on.

What's Happening:

There's a special Labor Day savings sale where you can save up to 25% on select Disney on Ice tickets.

Just use the code FAN25X to unlock the sale.

Make sure to enter the code before selecting seats to see if the offer applies.

The savings will vary depending on performance and seat location and are not available on all seats.

The discount will be valid for up to eight tickets per order, with a limit of one offer code per transaction.

No double discounts are not available with this offer.

You have until September 8, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time until this offer expires.

Click here