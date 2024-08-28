Save Up to 25% on Select Disney on Ice Tickets With Limited Time Labor Day Sale

If you are planning on going to Disney on Ice buy your tickets soon as there is a special Labor Day savings sale currently going on.
What's Happening:
- There's a special Labor Day savings sale where you can save up to 25% on select Disney on Ice tickets.
- Just use the code FAN25X to unlock the sale.
- Make sure to enter the code before selecting seats to see if the offer applies.
- The savings will vary depending on performance and seat location and are not available on all seats.
- The discount will be valid for up to eight tickets per order, with a limit of one offer code per transaction.
- No double discounts are not available with this offer.
- You have until September 8, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time until this offer expires.
- Click here to purchase tickets.
