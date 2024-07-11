Actress Shelly Duvall from “Popeye,” “Frankenweenie,” “The Shining,” and More Passes Away at Age 75

Today marked the passing of actress Shelly Duvall– who was born in 1949 and was best known for her roles in The Shining, 3 Women, Popeye, and Annie Hall, among numerous others.

What’s happening:

Actress Shelly Duvall has passed away at the age of 75. Movie fans will likely remember her from her role as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 Stephen King adaptation The Shining .

. Duvall is also known for her parts in movies by the filmmaker Robert Altman, such as Brewster McCloud , McCabe & Mrs. Miller , Thieves Like Us , Nashville , Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull's History Lesso n, and 3 Women .

, , , , n, and . She was also famously cast as Olive Oyl in Altman’s 1980 Popeye movie alongside Robin Williams as the title comic-strip character. This film was a co-production between Paramount Pictures and Walt Disney Studios, the latter of which distributed the movie internationally.

movie alongside Robin Williams as the title comic-strip character. This film was a co-production between Paramount Pictures and Walt Disney Studios, the latter of which distributed the movie internationally. Duvall also starred as Susan Frankenstein in Tim Burton’s 1984 live-action Disney short film Frankenweenie , which was eventually turned into an acclaimed animated feature nearly 30 years later.

, which was eventually turned into an acclaimed animated feature nearly 30 years later. More Disney roles for Duvall were as Little Bo Peep in Mother Goose Rock ‘n’ Rhyme and as Mrs. Randall in RocketMan starring comedian Harland Williams. Other non-Disney roles you may remember her from include Pansy in Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits, Countess Gemini in Portrait of a Lady, and as creator and host of Showtime’s 1980s children’s anthology series Faerie-Tale Theatre.



