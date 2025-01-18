The Music of “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” is Now Available

The finale episode of the Star Wars series' first season premiered on January 14th.

With all episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew now streaming on Disney+, fans can now enjoy the music of the series.

What’s Happening:

The music of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is out now.

is out now. Composed by Mick Giacchino, son of famous composer Michael Giacchino, “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Original Soundtrack)” can now be found on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

Consisting of 50 tracks with a nearly 2 hours and 30 minutes runtime, Star Wars fans will be able to fully immerse themselves into the score of the latest entry from LucasFilm.

You can check it out on Spotify here

Skeleton Crew follows Wim, Neel, and their friends KB and Fern as a discovery on their home planet leads them to getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy. In their attempt to find their way home, the kids will encounter aliens, dangerous places, pirates, allies and enemies.

follows Wim, Neel, and their friends KB and Fern as a discovery on their home planet leads them to getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy. In their attempt to find their way home, the kids will encounter aliens, dangerous places, pirates, allies and enemies. The Disney+ series was created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford and stars: Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern Kyriana Kratter as KB Robert Timothy Smith as Neel Nick Frost as SM-33 Tunde Adebimpe as Wedle Kerry Condon as Fara Marti Matulis as Vane Jaleel White as Gunter

All season one episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+.

Read More Star Wars: