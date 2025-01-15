From “Andor” Season 2 to “Visions” Volume 3 and Beyond: Everything Coming from Star Wars in 2025

With Lucasfilm’s acclaimed live-action series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew having concluded yesterday evening on Disney+, it’s a great time to go through everything else (that we know of) coming from the storied Star Wars franchise in the calendar year of 2025. Note: I have not included ongoing comic book miniseries continuing on from 2024 like Star Wars: Ewoks or Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku, or the continuation of the second season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

Star Wars: A New Legacy by Charles Soule, Jason Aaron, and Kieron Gillen (January 29th / Marvel Comics) – “Celebrate ten years of MARVEL STAR WARS comics with all-new stories by some of the most influential creators of the decade.”

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Phase III Annual by Justina Ireland, Alyssa Wong, Cavan Scott, Zoraida Córdova, Charles Soule, and Rosemary Soule (January 29th / Marvel Comics) – “This anthology issue collects five tales of Republic bravery and Nihil treachery from across the galaxy! Featuring Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh, Jedi Younglings Jon, Bree, and Toko, Churo the Hutt, the sly Nihil Driggit, and the sinister Baron Boolan as they navigate the perils of the impending Battle of Eriadu!”

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader by Charles Soule (February 5th / Dark Horse Comics) – “DARTH VADER'S SHADOW EXTENDS INTO…THE RISE OF THE FIRST ORDER! The reign of SUPREME LEADER KYLO REN begins! Kylo's dark obsession leads him to MUSTAFAR! What secrets does FORTRESS VADER hold for the young tyrant? And what face from the past will guide him on his quest?”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Ghost Agents by Michael Moreci (February 12th / Dark Horse Comics) – “The Bad Batch is back for another high-octane adventure set during the Clone Wars! Their mission: to hunt down the mysterious Separatist ghost agent who executed a daring heist on Coruscant! The thief's trail leads Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech to the seediest corners of the galaxy where kingpins and thugs threaten the clones' mission – and their lives! Have the Bad Batch met their match?”

Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi by Cavan Scott (February 19th / Marvel Comics) – “As fighting within the Nihil Occlusion Zone intensifies, Jedi Master Keeve Trennis is set upon a path that will change her life forever. Guest-starring The Acolyte's Wookiee Jedi Master Kelnacca alongside fan-favorite characters from Star Wars: The High Republic novels, audio dramas and comics.”

Star Wars: Reign of the Empire – The Mask of Fear by Alexander Freed (February 25th / Random House Worlds) – “With one speech, and thunderous applause, Chancellor Palpatine brought the era of the Republic crashing down. In its place rose the Galactic Empire. Across the galaxy, people rejoiced and celebrated the end to war—and the promises of tomorrow. But that tomorrow was a lie. Instead the galaxy became twisted by the cruelty and fear of the Emperor's rule. During that terrifying first year of tyranny, Mon Mothma, Saw Gerrera, and Bail Organa face the encroaching darkness. One day, they will be three architects of the Rebel Alliance. But first, each must find purpose and direction in a changing galaxy, while harboring their own secrets, fears, and hopes for a future that may never come, unless they act.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – A Batuu Adventure! (February 25th / Golden Books) – “When a young, curious boy and his family stop on Batuu to refuel their ship, he quickly gets swept into a rebel adventure! Follow his journey as he explores the streets of Black Spire Outpost in this Little Golden Book that features locations, characters, and creatures from the Disney Parks' Star Wars-themed Galaxy's Edge attraction. This exciting book is perfect for kids 5 and up and Star Wars fans and collectors of all ages.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (adaptation) by Jody Houser (February 26th / Marvel Comics) – “THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE GALAXY BEGINS! As the Resistance struggles against the First Order's dominance, POE DAMERON discovers an unthinkable threat on the horizon. As the fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance, REY must find a way to the hidden SITH hideout, putting her on a collision course with KYLO REN! With only hours to act, will our heroes avert the devastation of the FINAL ORDER?”

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories – Qui-Gon by George Mann (March 4th / Dark Horse Comics) – “From his youth as a gifted Padawan under Count Dooku, to his years as a skilled Jedi Master, Qui-Gon Jinn is one of the most respected Force wielders in the history of the Jedi Order. Our story spans his life as a series of recurring events slowly ties together over the years to help Qui-Gon complete the puzzle of one of the Force's many mysterious cults…The Brotherhood of the Ninth Door. The Brotherhood's secret Force abilities could make them a great ally to the Jedi, or a powerful enemy. Master Qui-Gon and his eager young Padawan learner Obi-Wan Kenobi, must uncover their secrets before they fall into the wrong hands!”

Star Wars: Jedi Knights by Marc Guggenheim (March 5th / Marvel Comics) – “It begins here: MARVEL'S first series focusing on the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy: THE JEDI KNIGHTS! Featuring your favorite JEDI like QUI-GON JINN, OBI-WAN KENOBI, YODA and MACE WINDU alongside BRAND-NEW JEDI sure to become fan favorites! And who is the mysterious new villain targeting Qui-Gon Jinn?”

Star Wars: Complete Locations – New Edition (March 11th / DK Publishing) – “With more than 60 intricate full-color artworks and 3D maps, explore iconic locations that bring the Star Wars saga to life. This updated edition has been comprehensively updated and includes incredible cross-sections from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Andor. Uncover the unspeakable secrets of Darth Vader’s castle. Explore the ancient Jedi ruins on Ahch-To. Discover the unmatched opulence of Canto Bight and the brutal efficiency of the Narkina 5 prison complex. Created in close collaboration with Lucasfilm, this book also contains the official map of the Star Wars galaxy, charting hundreds of planets from Ajan Kloss to Zygerria.”

Season of the Force 2025 at Disneyland (March 28th – May 11th / Disney Parks) – “‘Fire of the Rising Moons’ will perform nightly at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with epic, new projection effects and galactic music – enhanced with fireworks on select nights. Plus, Hyperspace Mountain will return to Tomorrowland, where you can hurtle through the galaxy and encounter TIE fighters along the way!”

Star Wars: The High Republic – Into the Light by Claudia Gray (April 1st / Disney-Lucasfilm Press) – “As several crises all hurtle toward their thrilling and shocking conclusions, fan-favorite Jedi Knights and Padawans must band together to save the galaxy from the Nihil, the Nameless, and perhaps worst of all, a mysterious blight that turns everything in its path to dust and is seemingly impossible to stop.”

Star Wars: The High Republic – The Edge of Balance: Premonition by Daniel José Older (April 8th / Viz Media) – “The galaxy has been plunged into darkness as the fearsome Nihil continue their destructive advance from the Outer Rim! As brave Jedi Knights fight to protect the Jedi Temple on Banchii in the battle against the Nihil, Jedi Master Yoda must find a way to protect the younglings who call the planet home. But the fearsome Marchion Ro, the Eye of the Nihil, has other plans for the Jedi Master, as he unleashes his most terrifying weapon against the champions of justice yet…”

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2025 at Disneyland (April 8th, 10th, 22nd, 24th, 29th, May 1st, 4th, and 6th / Disney Parks) – “Join us for the ultimate Star Wars party packed with galactic fun! More details coming soon.”

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories – Codebreaker by Ethan Sacks (April 9th / Dark Horse Comics) – “Poe Dameron, ace Resistance pilot, and his droid companion BB-8 are sent to investigate a piece of First Order tech used to decode Resistance messages. Standing between them and their objective is an infamous TIE fighter pilot. Can Poe out-fly his enemy, or will the mission go down in flames before it begins?”

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 (April 18th – 20th / ReedPop) – “Fans of all ages from all over the world will come together to celebrate the cultural phenomenon, Star Wars. Star Wars Celebration revels in the excitement of new movies, television shows, books, art, and comics while also commemorating the vast history of the Star Wars universe. Star Wars Celebration has something special for every kind of Star Wars fan!”

Star Wars: Andor season 2 (April 22nd / Disney+) – “In a dangerous era, Cassian Andor embarks on a path destined to turn him into a rebel hero.” Starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Alan Tudyk as K-2SO, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, and Ben Mendelsohn as Director Orson Krennic.

Star Wars: The High Republic – The Edge of Balance Vol. 4 by Shima Shinya and Daniel José Older (April 22nd / Viz Media) – “It is a dark and dangerous time for the galaxy, and the Jedi of the High Republic must face their greatest trials yet… Despite barely surviving a vicious battle against the Nihil and the Nameless, Jedi Knight Lily Tora-Asi knows the battle to protect the Jedi Temple on Banchii and the people of that frontier world is far from over. With an even more fearsome army headed their way, led by the infamous Nihil scientist Baron Boolan, Lily must trust her allies and dig deep to face their biggest challenge yet! As Lily and her friends try to rebuild their defenses in time, Master Sav Malagán and Master Arkoff vow to rescue their comrades taken by the Nihil. Sav will have to look within her past to find the only person that can possibly help…”

Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy – Updated and Expanded by Amy Ratcliffe (April 29th / Chronicle Books) – “They are heroes and villains, Sith and Jedi, senators and scoundrels, mothers, mercenaries, artists, and pilots. The women of the Star Wars galaxy drive its stories and saga forward at every level. This beautifully illustrated, fully authorized book profiles fascinating Star Wars women from across films, fiction, comics, animation, and games. Each character is explored through key story beats, fresh insights, and behind-the-scenes details. Also showcasing more than 125 illustrations by a dynamic range of female and non-binary artists, here is an inspiring celebration of the Star Wars characters that help create a galaxy far, far away.”

World of Reading – Star Wars: This Is Rey by Emeli Juhlin (April 29th / Disney-Lucasfilm Press) – “This Level 1 early reader with stickers introduces young fans and reluctant readers to Rey, one of the galaxy's greatest heroes from the Star Wars saga and features a fun new illustration style from the celebrated Galaxy of Adventures animation shorts (with over 3 million views on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel). Padawans learning to read will love this fresh take on a format parents know and trust.”

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – The Battle of Eriadu by Alyssa Wong (April 30th / Dark Horse Comics) – “Two estranged friends find themselves on opposing sides of the Battle of Eriadu. Jedi Padawan Gavi fights for light and life, while Driggit Parse sits at the right hand of the villainous Warden. When the two finally meet again after Driggit's betrayal, it's on the front lines. Can their old friendship be salvaged amidst a war?”

Star Wars (Free Comic Book Day 2025) by Alex Segura, Charles Soule, and Marc Guggenheim (May 3rd / Marvel Comics) – “CELEBRATING THE NEW ERA OF STAR WARS COMICS! LUKE SKYWALKER finds himself in a wretched hive of scum and villainy facing off against pirates! JEDI KNIGHTS QUI-GON JINN & TENSU RUN are on the hunt for the villainous CORLIS RATH! Who is the mysterious VANEE and what is his connection to DARTH VADER & KYLO REN?”

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Free Comic Book Day 2025) by Dave Scheidt (May 3rd / Dark Horse Comics) – “Younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs travel to a mysterious swamp, where Master Yoda has set up an elaborate scavenger hunt.”

Star Wars: The Acolyte – Wayseeker by Justina Ireland (May 6th / Random House Worlds) – “Vernestra Rwoh has spent over a decade exploring the Outer Rim as a Wayseeker, answering to no other authority but the Force itself. When a request from the Jedi Council orders her back to Coruscant, Vernestra initially refuses, feeling that her first priority should be to the beings she's already serving. But after Jedi Master Indara arrives to ask for Vernestra's aid in person, Vernestra finds herself pulled back into Coruscant's complicated world of Republic politics and underworld crime. As the two delve further into their investigation, and the lines between the Jedi and Republic business blur, and Vernestra must reconsider what it means to serve for Light and Life.”

Star Wars: The High Republic – A Valiant Vow by Justina Ireland (May 6th / Disney-Lucasfilm Press) – “It's all been leading to this! Fan-favorite Padawans and younglings must team-up to stop the seemingly unstoppable blight all while dealing with technological terrors in the form of crab-like scav droids that destroy everything in their path!”

Star Wars: The High Republic – Tempest Breaker (script) by Cavan Scott (May 13th / Random House Worlds) – “The Jedi reluctantly team up with the nefarious Lourna Dee in this full script for the Star Wars the High Republic audiobook original, Tempest Breaker.”

Star Wars Life Size (June 10th / DK Publishing) – “Have you ever wondered how big a Wookiee is? Or how long a Wampa’s claws are? Could you hold Yoda's lightsaber in your hand, or face down Darth Vader? And are baby Porgs really as cute as they look? Discover the actual size of these and other surprising characters, creatures, droids and objects from the Star Wars galaxy.”

Star Wars: The High Republic – Trials of the Jedi by Charles Soule (June 17th / Random House Worlds) – “The Star Wars High Republic story comes to a conclusion, as the Jedi face off against the Nihil and Marchion Ro.”

Star Wars: The Acolyte – The Visual Guide by Pablo Hidalgo (June 17th / DK Publishing) – “Decades before the birth of Darth Vader, explore the glorious High Republic era in the Star Wars galaxy. During this exciting time, the noble Jedi are protectors of peace and justice. This visual guide reveals all of the key characters, locations, vehicles, and technology from the Disney+ series.”

The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic – Volume II by Kristin Baver (June 17th / Abrams Books) – “Takes fans behind the scenes of Phases II and III of Lucasfilm Publishing's massive crossover event. Collecting the very latest concept art of the new characters, worlds, ships, and creatures of The High Republic—designed jointly by the Lucasfilm visualists and a team of legendary comic book and Star Wars artists, including Phil Noto, Iain McCaig, and Ario Anindito, among many others—and presented alongside development materials and interviews with The High Republic architects, it is an essential guide to the creation, design, and realization of a new era of Star Wars storytelling.”

The Art of Star Wars Visions – Volume 2 by Amy Ratcliffe (July 1st / Dark Horse Books) – “Blast into the many worlds and styles of Star Wars: Visions through an international lens. The newest volume of the full-color, oversized hardcover series exhibits the creativity of the groundbreaking animated series! Star Wars: Visions continues to bring new voices into the underground, heroic, and adventurous worlds of Star Wars. This volume showcases studios from around the globe as they redefine what a galaxy, far, far away can mean. Learn what other secrets the Star Wars galaxy holds through glorious art and extensive commentary.”

Star Wars: Paper Dolls (July 8th / Insight Editions) – “Play and display a galaxy of uniforms, costumes, gear and more, with punch-out paper dolls of your favorite characters from the Star Wars universe! Featuring 8 illustrated punch-out dolls and a full wardrobe of unique outfits you can mix and match, this interactive activity book brings your favorite characters from galaxy far, far away into your home.”

The Art of Star Wars: Outlaws (July 8th / Dark Horse Books) – “A full-color art book collecting concept designs and creator commentary from the first-ever open-world Star Wars game set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.”

Star Wars: The Acolyte – The Crystal Crown by Tessa Gratton (July 29th / Disney-Lucasfilm Press) – “While their Jedi Masters clean up a political mess left by one of their own, Jedi Padawan Jecki and her least favorite Padawan Yord are drawn into a planet-wide coming-of-age ritual as featured guests. The first ritual goes well, but when the event is interrupted, Jecki and Yord will have to use all of their abilities and work together to keep each other — and their new friends — safe from danger.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Sanctuary by Lamar Giles (August 5th / Random House Worlds) – There’s no official description yet of this upcoming novel that will tie into the Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – A Visual Archive (September 9th / Insight Editions) – “Celebrate Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with this incredible volume that presents behind-the-scenes photography and concept art, complemented by filmmaking anecdotes. Readers are also treated to a fresh perspective on the film's connections to contemporary Star Wars stories, including fan-favorites such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian as well as the sequel trilogy. Filled with more than a dozen special items such as booklets and foldout pages fans will want to add this fun and fascinating tribute to one of the boldest blockbusters ever made to their library.”

The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte by Kristin Baver (October 7th / Abrams Books) – “Showcases the production art, character and vehicle designs, planets, storyboards, and other breathtaking work created during the production of the hit Disney+ series. Interviews with key creatives from the series give a first-hand account of working within this new era.”

Star Wars Icons: Darth Vader by Anthony Breznican (October 21st / Insight Editions) – “Unmask one of the most memorable villains of all time and discover the incredible story behind the creation and the legacy of the galaxy's most complex character, Darth Vader. Featuring exclusive interviews from key cast and crew, as well as collectible inserts, this comprehensive history regarding one of cinema's most compelling villains is something fans will not want to miss! No Star Wars character has made a bigger impact on pop culture than Darth Vader. Since debuting in the original 1977 Star Wars film, Darth Vader continues to be one of the most iconic and enduring elements throughout the saga. Star Wars Icons: Darth Vader covers the character's journey, from his genesis in George Lucas's first drafts of Star Wars to Anakin Skywalker's tragic fall to the dark side in the prequel trilogy, and beyond.”

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 (release date TBA / Disney+) – “This anthology of animated shorts from around the world celebrates the mythos of Star Wars through unique cultural lenses.” Volume 3 will feature nine shorts created by the Japanese animation studios Kamikaze Douga, Kinema Citrus Co., Production IG, TRIGGER, ANIMA, David Production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and WIT Studio.

That's all we know (so far) about Star Wars in 2025, but 2026 may be an even bigger year for the franchise with Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian & Grogu movie hitting the big screen and Dave Filoni's Star Wars: Ahsoka returning for its second season on Disney+.