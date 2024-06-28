Video – “Star Wars: The Acolyte” Action Designer and Stunt Coordinator Explain Epic Fight Scenes, Cortosis

Today via the official Star Wars social media feeds, Lucasfilm released a behind-the-scenes interview video with Star Wars: The Acolyte’s action designer and assistant stunt coordinator all about the epic fight scenes from the series’ fifth episode.

What’s happening:

A new video interview with Star Wars: The Acolyte action designer / second unit director Christopher Clark Cowan and assistant stunt coordinator / “The Stranger” stunt double Lu Junchang has been shared via Lucasfilm’s official X and Instagram social media accounts.

action designer / second unit director Christopher Clark Cowan and assistant stunt coordinator / “The Stranger” stunt double Lu Junchang has been shared via Lucasfilm’s official X and Instagram social media accounts. Actors Manny Jacinto (Qimir / The Stranger) and Charlie Barnett (Yord Fandar) also posted videos to their Instagram feeds about the training required to stage their respective fight scenes in episode five of the series.

What they’re saying:

Christopher Clark Cowan: “When I first read the synopsis for episode five, to finally have this many lightsabers on-screen, I was very much inspired by Attack of the Clones . And we get to introduce a new Sith baddie, and he just gets to shine and go to work.”

“When I first read the synopsis for episode five, to finally have this many lightsabers on-screen, I was very much inspired by . And we get to introduce a new Sith baddie, and he just gets to shine and go to work.” Lu Junchang: “For the choreography, that’s the first time Sol and the Strangermeet together, so we try and show their style. We gave the Stranger a lot of moves– he’s really unique and crispy and [fast]. We also gave Sol [a style]– he’s a Jedi Master, so he’s always natural; he’s always calm. The fans can see the two different styles meeting together.

“For the choreography, that’s the first time Sol and the Strangermeet together, so we try and show their style. We gave the Stranger a lot of moves– he’s really unique and crispy and [fast]. We also gave Sol [a style]– he’s a Jedi Master, so he’s always natural; he’s always calm. The fans can see the two different styles meeting together. Cowan: “It was fun to show off the first usage of one of his armored abilities– Cortosis. He has the ability to turn off lightsabers for a period of time, which puts the Jedi on the back foot. It was such a fun aspect to play with.”

“It was fun to show off the first usage of one of his armored abilities– Cortosis. He has the ability to turn off lightsabers for a period of time, which puts the Jedi on the back foot. It was such a fun aspect to play with.” Manny Jacinto: “The Acolyte Stunt Team. Thank you for all the lessons, your trust, your patience, the hard work, the inspiring dedication, and for so many laughs. Proud to have gone through this with you all!”

New episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte are released on Tuesday evenings, exclusively via Disney+.