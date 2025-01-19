Collector’s Beans, Schemes, and Really Realistic Toys in the Third Episode of “StuGo” on Disney Channel

StuGo continues to build on its wildly fun and absurd premise of a crazy sci-fi island with crazy hijinx and monsters in the first half and highly relatable kid hobbies (and heists?) in its second half on the latest episode.

Diorama Drama

Dr. Lullah desperately needs to take a break from these kids, so she’s leaving her lab behind for the day so she can go relax with Mr. Okay. However, she has recruited Merian to help babysit her robot vacuum cleaner (let’s be real, it's a Roomba but we can’t call it that), dubbing her the more professional sounding “Floor Hygiene Supervisor.”

It’s a task that Merian is taking very seriously and promises not to let Lullah down. A promise that becomes challenging almost immediately since Pliny and the rest of the kids arrive as soon as Lullah leaves.

You see, Dr. Lullah has been keeping all the good juice flavors in her lab, and the kids have been stuck with the lower tier flavors like “beige.” With Lullah and Okay out and Merian being the only way into the juice storage, they have full access now, right?

Wrong. Merian is trying to show how responsible she is and if she lets everyone in, not only is it a breach in trust but they’ll probably compromise the hygiene of the floor and she’ll never get to work for Lullah like this again.

It’s only when Pliny throws out the coveted pinky promise that the gravity of the situation kicks in and Merian agrees. A pinky promise is the highest symbol of trust and cannot be broken.

Merian leads them in and they now have complete access to the juice box vending machine, getting great flavors like Pacific Ocean Punch or Bad Boy Water. The kids are going crazy over the juices, and Larry finds himself overwhelmed and spilling juice on the floor. The exact thing that wasn’t supposed to happen.

The wet floor is the least of their worries though, as Francis, enticed by the banned Double Beige flavor, discovers a secret trap door that dumps the kids into another section of Lullah’s lab that features a highly detailed model of the island and shelves of monster toys nearby.

The kids are now running rampant and discover that when you put the toys into the model, they come to life. It’s a fun little game, seeing things like dragons and centaurs live their lives. You might have already guessed this knowing the premise of this show, but the fun ends rather quickly when Merian discovers that this is not just a highly detailed model of the island when she points out the lab they’re in and soon discovers her own hand larger than life outside the window.

That means all these monster toys (and Francis’ eraser) are now running rampant on the island somewhere and must be quickly rounded up before they destroy anything. They’re doing quite well until they discover something moving on one of the little roadways on the island – It’s Lullah and Mr. Okay and they’re on their way back!

Fortunately, all the toys have been rounded up except for one – a giant pteranodon. Chip and Francis quickly start building and adding roads to buy time by sending Lullah and Okay all over the island, while Pliny keeps her pinky promise and jumps into the model herself to take on the beast.

In a Godzilla-style battle, Pliny takes down the Pteranodon and is able to pull the toy out of the model just in time. The kids all leave and Merian is left alone with Lullah and Okay, who were suspicious considering they found her in the model room but everything seems to be on the up and up. Until Merian breathes a sigh of relief and Mr. Okay (who is part dog) points out that she has juice breath.

Now, the kids have been banned from the juices, but don’t worry – someone was able to put a juice box on the model so they’ll have a large supply of juice. Too bad it’s the Beige flavor.

Goat Racket

The kids are all hiking through the night bushels, wondering what gives them their beauty. Nobody seems to know. Spoiler alert: It’s Lullah dumping radioactive materials but they don’t need to know that.

While on their journey, Sara discovers bean plants that when opened, feature different beans with different patterns and glowing designs.

The kids all get excited and somehow, this becomes their own new blind box-style trading and collection fad. They’re all back at the boat where they’re staying and counting their beans and showing off the things each one does. Some can even predict the immediate future.

Sara is giving the vibe that she wants more of these beans and spots some nearby goats. Using this as a jumping off point, she creates a whole story about how goats will become raging beasts who will come for the beans in the night, but for 20% of everyone's beans, she can protect them from the goats. Yes, Sara has just created a protection racket.

Larry is the only one who buys into this belief and offers up his beans for safety. Pliny and Merian pull him aside and give him a presentation to show how he is being beanboozled. Sara overhears this, but also overhears Larry calling her a good, no great, no best friend for protecting him and his beans, and she starts to feel guilty. According to Sara, the only way to cover up a lie is to create an even bigger lie, so that’s exactly what she does.

She dresses up as the goat queen and tells Larry (in front of all the other kids) that he has been protected. While Sara runs outside Larry follows but doesn’t come back in. Sara does. While with the other kids, they watch helplessly as Larry runs into the goat herd looking for the Goat Queen and begins to get attacked by the goats. Francis suggests pooling up everyone’s beans to distract the goats, and Sara takes them to go save Larry. What ensues is a full wrestling match between Sara and the goats.

Sara saves Larry, and comes clean saying that she has been beanboozling him. Fortunately for Sara, more important than the beans to Larry is friendship so she accepts his apology. It’s a nice moment and nobody has their beans anymore anyway, right?

Well, it turns out Larry was in on this the whole time. Now, Sara and Larry collectively have all the beans and pledge to more crime friendship in the future. Though, the episode does end with them basically being caught with all the beans, so who knows.

You can catch this episode of StuGo on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. It will arrive on Disney+ later this Spring.