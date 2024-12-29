"Tamron Hall" kicks off the new year with an emphasis on "Thrive in 2025."

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of December 30th-January 3rd:

Monday, December 30 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September 6, 2024 Lish Steiling (James Beard winner; A Confident Cook ) @MamaJ.Rae brings her “realistic” recipes to the Tam Fam @CookUpKi is here to “cook it up”

Tuesday, December 31 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date October 2, 2024 Stephanie Mills ( Hadestown ) Simone Boyce and Danielle Robay ( The Bright Side )

Wednesday, January 1 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date October 23, 2024 Robert Hartwell (Renovation update on his 1820s house) A couple who converted a schoolhouse into a huge family home A man who is afraid to fly but now lives inside two abandoned passenger planes New Jersey woman who had to prove she could live on a remote private island before being allowed to buy it! Isabel Ladd (Ultimate Barbie home and interior designer; HGTV’s Designer of the Year finalist; trends of “Dopamine Décor.”)

Thursday, January 2 – Thrive in 2025! Lisa Nichols (Tips on visualizing your goals; how to set your intentions for the new year) Shakyra Lashae Megan Weks (“The Manfunnel Method”) helps Angela Marwaha, whose goal is to find the right partner in 2025. Brandon Copeland helps Samantha Hart with her goal of buying a house Cynthia Stewart coaches Chantla Israil on reaching her goal of toning her body in 2025

Friday, January 3 – Tamron’s Thrive Challenge! Brandi Sellerz-Jackson (Self-proclaimed life doula; four great labors we go through in life) Jeanine Rogers (Thriving because of Sellerz-Jackson) Mark MacDonald (Breaking free from “dieting madness;” tips for controlling blood sugar) Amanda Hines (Indoor cycling helped her lose over 80 pounds and achieve her dream of becoming a certified instructor)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.