Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 20th-24th:

Monday, January 20 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date November 18, 2024 Daytime Exclusive : Jaleel White ( Growing Up Urkel ; Family Matters ; life with his new wife and daughter) Rain and Richard Pryor Jr. (New project in honor of their late father)

Tuesday, January 21 – 20 Years of YouTube! Glozell Green (2008 viral video: “My push-up bra will help me get my man”) David Devore Jr. (2009 viral video: “David After Dentist”) Tay Zonday (2007 viral video: “Chocolate Rain”)

Wednesday, January 22 – What Happened Next? Ari Nagel (Controversial sperm donor who has fathered 173 kids; decision to retire from donating) Mother of twins conceived with Ari’s donation joins Tamron Hall Rahne Jones and Travis Mills ( Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship ) Mackenzie Van Eyk (Extraordinary connection between her childhood and her daughter through a message in a bottle she wrote 26 years earlier)

Thursday, January 23 – True Crime With Tamron Hall Daytime Exclusive: Robin Putscher (Sister of Hope Ybarra who convinced the world and her family that her youngest daughter had cystic fibrosis and that she, herself, had cancer.) Cathy Terkanian ( Into The Fire ) (Mother desperate to get to the bottom of her daughter’s disappearance with the help of amateur detective Carl Koppelman) Andrea Dunlop ( The Mother Next Door ) and Officer Mike Weber (Detective who specializes in Munchausen syndrome by proxy crimes) Tonya Mosley (NPR’s Fresh Air ; got a call asking for help in finding a missing woman who also happened to be the sister she never knew about)

Friday, January 24 – Social Media Debates Nick Leighton and Leah Bonnema ( Were You Raised By Wolves? ) debate hot topics: What’s the right way to eat a sandwich? What’s proper etiquette on a plane? Is “delulu the solulu” to manifesting what you want? Should dress codes be enforced at weddings?



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.