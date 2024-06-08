This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of June 3rd-7th:

Monday, June 10 – Best of Tamron Hall! Catching up with some memorable guests! Byron Perkins (First openly gay HBCU football player) Leah Van Dale and Matt Polinsky (WWE superstar couple; introducing the Tam Fam to their baby boy) Lehman Family and the hero who saved them from a devastating house fire. Jayda Ellis (Atlanta designer; featured in Tamron’s Up-and-Coming Designer)

Tuesday, June 11 – Tamron’s Second Annual Father’s Day Extravaganza! Amazing dads who made headlines for their viral videos with their dynamic kids Buddy Valastro, wife Lisa and their four children ( Cake Boss ) Performance by Marcus and Jean Baylor: “Laugh and Move On” (The Baylor Project; NAACP Image Award winners) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, June 12 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September 6, 2023 Hottest summer headlines, from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to Barbie! Stephen A. Smith (ESPN host) A member of the Beyhive shares how Beyoncé’s “ Renaissance ” album and tour have changed her life. Jamie Tompkins (How the Swifties have taken her small business of bracelets to the next level) The Barbie movie craze becoming a wake-up call for women around the world! Emily Simpson (Weight loss journey; Real Housewives of Orange County ) Lindsey Donnelly (Viral TikTok after her husband accused her of doing “nothing around the house” so she went on a cleaning strike!) Inspiring teenager: while his friends ding dong ditched neighbors’ doorbells, he left a message of positivity!

Thursday, June 13 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date March 14, 2024 Exclusive interview: Clay Gravesande and his mother (Clay’s controversial decision to say “I don’t” at the altar; Love is Blind ) La La Anthony (sneak peek into season three of BMF ; life as the mom to a teenager) Performance by Jody Watley (New single “Everlasting”)

Friday, June 14 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date November 8, 2024 Robin Roberts (Leveling up her game for her biggest chapter yet; GMA ) Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance (WNBA champions) Husband-and-wife duo and founders of Ample Hills Creamery (Highs and the lows of owning their own business)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.