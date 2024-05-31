“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Cast of “Power Book II: Ghost,” and More to Appear Week of June 3rd

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of June 3rd-7th:

Monday, June 3 – Going Out With a Bang! Daytime Exclusive : Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Golden Brooks ( Power Book II: Ghost ) A fierce woman who is retiring and riding off into the sunset, Harley-Davidson style!

Tuesday, June 4 – The Manscape Landscape What’s behind the “looksmaxxing” trend? Patients, social media stars and doctors about the latest treatments and procedures today’s modern men do to maximize their looks. Discussion about cosmetic leg lengthening. Transformative treatments for hair loss and “Brotox.” All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, June 5 – Turn Up the Heat Nicco Annan ( P-Valley; Down in the Valley ) Hannah Brown and her fiancé ( Mistakes We Never Made ; his first TV appearance; proposal story) Emily Henry ( Funny Story ) Lish Steiling ( A Confident Cook )

Thursday, June 6 – Tamron’s Summer Selections Darius Rucker ( Life’s Too Short: A Memoir by Darius Rucker ) Heather Mcdonald ( Juicy Scoop ) Devale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Brian Jordan Jr. and Branden Wellington ( Sistas )

Friday, June 7 – Was it Worth it? Jerrod Carmichael ( Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show ) Daytime Exclusive: Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa (Finding love, their blended family; Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress — in Real Estate, Business and Life ) Elvira K. Gonzalez ( Hurdles In The Dark: My Story Of Survival, Resilience, and Triumph )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.