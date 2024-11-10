Tamon Hall will also feature exclusives with Moses "Shyne" Barrow, Kenya Moore, and Bebe Winans

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 11th-15th:

Monday, November 11 – True Crime with Tamron Hall Twin sisters from Missouri tell how their mission to solve the murder of their father led to an arrest 35 years later One of the infamous Dating Game Killer survivors, who was only 14 at the time, shares her story Blair Underwood ( Celebrity Crime Files )

Tuesday, November 12 – Unconventional Faith Daytime Exclusive: PJ Morton ( Saturday Night, Sunday Morning: Staying True to Myself from the Pews to the Stage ; Exclusive performance of “I Found You”) Daniel Bortz (“Millenial Rabbi;” Unconventional ways he’s modernizing long-standing Jewish traditions) Cadar Mohamud (Podcast host; empowering Muslim women) Reverend Susan Sparks (Mission to help people harness the power of humor in order to live with purpose, gratitude and joy) All-new Shop Tam Fam.

Wednesday, November 13 – Ripped from the Headlines Daytime Exclusive: Moses “Shyne” Barrow ( The Honorable Shyne detailing his life in prison, his path to redemption and his relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs) Frances Myvette (Shyne’s mom; experiencing the highs and lows right alongside him) Young Thug trial

Thursday, November 14 – Out but Not Over Daytime Exclusive: Kenya Moore ( The Real Housewives of Atlanta ; why she left the reality series and details on the new children’s book she wrote with her daughter Brooklyn) 24-year-old woman tells the harrowing story of suffering an unexplained heart attack and how medical professionals dismissed her concerns

Friday, November 15 – What’s Hot for the Holidays Exclusive: Mary J. Blige (Recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; new album, Gratitude ; upcoming “ For My Fans ” tour) Exclusive: Bebe Winans ( BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings ; special holiday performance of “Wishing You a Merry Christmas”)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.