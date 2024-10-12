This week's show is filled with in studio exclusives from Willams, Hathaway as well as Lion Babe, Trina, and the Kidz Bop Kids.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 14th-18th:

Monday, October 14 – Showstoppers Exclusive with Vanessa Williams and daughter Jillian Hervey (R&B duo Lion Babe) Exclusive performance from Lion Babe (Song, “Bop”) Exclusive interview and performance from Lalah Hathaway (New song “So in Love”)

Tuesday, October 15 – Tamron’s Fall Beauty Bar Lisa Rinna (Rinna Beauty) Talented nail techs, hair stylists, barbers and makeup artists stop by the show to talk about the big fall beauty trends All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, October 16 – The Baddest Exclusive interview and performance from Trina ( Da Baddest ) Law Roach (Celebrity stylist; How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence )

Thursday, October 17 – Strive Venus Williams ( Strive )

Friday, October 18 – People We’re Talking About: Exclusive performance and conversation with the Kidz Bop Kids Liberty Schultz (Single woman who’s been on 38+ first dates, details her dating adventures) Emayatzy Corinealdi & McKinley Freeman ( Reasonable Doubt )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.