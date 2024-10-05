Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy also join the show to talk about their book "Getting to Sorry, The Art of Apology at Work and at Home"

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 7th-11th:

Monday, October 7 – Ripped From the Headlines Exclusive interview with the family from Tell Them You Love Me Wallo267 (Discussing his powerful, new memoir)

Tuesday, October 8 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September 5, 2024 Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp and Fred Hammond

Wednesday, October 9 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September 10, 2024 Nolan “The Never Stop Ninja” (Shows off his skills on an in-studio obstacle course) Lil Hunter Kelly (Performs his hilarious stand-up set) Sirius Tan and Yilinka Dai (Perform the cha-cha) Kristell Jean ( Masterchef Junior contestant) Performance by James Wimbley (“I’m Enough”)

Thursday, October 10 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September 4, 2024 Tamron goes inside the cultural phenomenon of the online game show involving balloons and singles searching for love. Arlette Amuli and BM (The married couple who created the viral series)

Friday, October 11 – Getting to Sorry Jimmy Jam (Reuniting with estranged father, Cornbread Harris) Mom from Georgia shares what she did when she found out her daughter was bullying someone. Son dives into a family secret and reveals what that means for his relationship with his own father. Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy ( Getting to Sorry, The Art of Apology at Work and at Home )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.