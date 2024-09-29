Garten joins the show for a Daytime Exclusive about her new memoir "Be Ready When the Luck Happens."

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 30th-October 4th:

Monday, September 30 – The Shaming of Single Women Vivica A. Fox ( The Lost Holliday ; sparking headlines after she joked that she was “taking applications” for dates) Women who are destigmatizing singlehood A young couple who are celebrating their child-free lifestyle

Tuesday, October 24 – Possession Obsession Inspirational stories behind our guests’ personal treasures A lost engraved bracelet honoring a woman’s late husband $100 wedding dress that’s been passed down for 72 years

Wednesday, October 25 – Big Voices in the Room Stephanie Mills ( Hadestown ) Simone Boyce and Danielle Robay ( The Bright Side )

Thursday, October 26 – What’s Luck Got To Do With It? Daytime Exclusive: Ina Garten ( Be Ready When the Luck Happens ) Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant ( Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom ; becoming the First African American woman to host a wildlife show on television) David D’orsa (Former Tamron Hall staffer; impact of Tamron on his decision to start a small business in honor of his late mother)

Friday, October 27 – I Just Find It Funny Deon Cole (New comedy special; touring with Martin Lawrence) A 3-year-old and his mother join the show (Adorable viral video that received over 45 million views on TikTok) Aminah Imani (Appearing alongside Colin Jost and Michael Che in their live stand-up special)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.