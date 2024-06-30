Whoopi Goldberg plays a New York Knicks superfan who gets the chance of lifetime in the basketball comedy, Eddie.

Logline

Eddie Franklin is the New York Knicks number one fan. The problem is that the Knicks are one of the worst teams in the league. When the team is bought by a flamboyant new owner named Wild Bill Burgess, an unexpected opportunity arises for Eddie.

With a free throw shot, Eddie becomes coach for the game, and when a disagreement between Wild Bill and Coach Bailey results in Bailey quitting, Burgess sees his opportunity. He hires Eddie to be the Knicks coach for the rest of the season. She knows basketball, and the public loves her, what could go wrong.

Soon Eddie learns to connect with the players, makes some tough decisions, and learns how to motivate the superstars. The Knicks come alive as a team and start winning. As the team progresses through the season racking up victory after victory, Wild Bill reveals his plan to Eddie. Thanks to her work, and the team’s success, he found a buyer in St. Louis that is very interested in moving the team if they make the playoffs.

Only one win away from success, Eddie must learn how to save the team, while not compromising their achievements.

High Praise

This is Whoopi Goldberg’s movie. She is funny, tenacious, intelligent, and capable of adapting. She is the ideal superfan and she is the perfect example of what a superfan would hope to happen given the job of being the coach of their favorite team. Goldberg brings a charm to the role that few others would be able to translate. She makes Eddie likable, and that is the key to the success of the story.

I really enjoyed the movie. I’m not a basketball fan, but watching Eddie live out her dream and help the Knicks was pure joy. The supporting cast is great, with Dennis Farina as Coach Bailey to Richard Jenkins as Zimmer, Eddie is doing everything right to tell a funny and heartwarming story.

What Were They Thinking

This is a story often told, and usually told poorly. There is nothing new or ground-breaking in Eddie.

The movie would have benefitted from appearances by Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson. A basketball film needs to have some legendary players appear in it. Eddie was missing some star power from the court.

Backlot Knowledge

Whoopi Goldberg was nominated for a Kids’ Choice Award for the movie.

The movie grossed over $8 million at the box office on its opening weekend.

The interior game shots of the Knicks home games were shot at the Charlotte Coliseum. Exteriors were shot in front of the real Madison Square Gardens.

Dennis Rodman has a brief cameo in the film.

This was Lisa Anne Walter’s feature film debut.

Eddie is one of four films that Goldberg starred in during 1996.

is one of four films that Goldberg starred in during 1996. Goldberg and Langella were reportedly dating during the production of the film. Their relationship lasted until 2000.

Marv Albert plays himself in the film.

David Letterman, Rudy Giuliani, Ed Koch, Fabio, and Donald Trump appear in the film.

Gene Anthony Ray, who played Leroy in Fame , is the associate choreographer.

, is the associate choreographer. Rick Fox plays one of Eddie’s players, however, he’s not playing himself.

Roger Ebert gave the film 1 1/2 stars.

The majority of critics did not enjoy the film, but Eddie holds an average rating of A- on CinemaScore from audiences.

holds an average rating of A- on CinemaScore from audiences. The soundtrack for the film peaked at 119 on the Billboard 200.

Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Overexposed-Desperate for Something to Watch, Clapper-A Perfect Film For Any Device, Magic Hour– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Award Worthy– This Film is Cinema.}

I really enjoyed Eddie. It was funny, serious, but didn’t take itself too seriously. I laughed at all the right times, and I think the critics may have got it wrong with this basketball tale. I would give Eddie the Clapper Award. This is the perfect film for any device.

Best Quotable Line

Eddie to Coach Bailey: “You see the sign back there? It says John 3:16. That is not a biblical quote, baby. You know what that is? That’s your sorry road record.”

Bill’s Hot Take

Whoopi Goldberg is a comic genius, and I think Eddie is a better film than many respected critical lauded sports films.

Call Sheet

Whoopi Goldberg as Eddie

Frank Langella as Wild Bill Burgess

Dennis Farina as Coach Bailey

Richard Jenkins as Assistant Coach Zimmer

Lisa Anne Walter as Claudine

Production Team

Directed by Steve Rash

Produced by Hollywood Pictures / Permut Presentations / Island Pictures

Written by Steve Zacharias / Jeff Buhal / Jon Connolly

Release Date: May 31, 1996

Budget: $30 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $31,387,972

Coming Attractions

Next week we get some Straight Talk with Dolly Parton.