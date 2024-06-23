Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Real Steel”

This week a look back at a DreamWorks hidden gem from 2011. Touchstone Pictures became a distribution arm for the Spielberg company at the end of its run, and through this deal, Disney got a film of unbelievable quality and heart, Real Steel.

Logline

Charlie Kenton is down on his luck and trying to make a living at robot boxer. Scratching out a living by running from his debts, Charlie’s world of busted up robots is thrown for a loop when he learns his ex-wife died, and he is required to attend court in Texas to decide the future of his son Max.

Short of cash, and tempted by his former sister-in-law’s husband’s fiduciary offer, Charlie agrees to take his son for the summer in exchange for a large cash payment. Forced together, Charlie soon learns that Max is a huge fan of robot boxing. Father and son begin to connect, and when Max rescues an old robot named Atom, there is hope for Charlie.

Max cleans up Atom and gains help from Bailey trying to reprogram the found robot. Charlie starts to see potential in Atom. The more Max works with Atom, he starts to believe in the invincibility of Atom. Max pushes Charlie to put Atom into matches, and now the father and son duo find success.

From the bottom rung of competition, Max and Charlie gain notoriety in the boxing world. When Max learns about Charlie’s financial deal connected to his custody, Max feels betrayed and hurt by his father. Without Max, Charlie learns that his success is happening because he has his son with him, and for Atom to be a champion, it will only happen if Max is right beside him at ringside.

The father and son wager it all in a championship match against Zeus, an unstoppable force. Perhaps this dynamic duo of father and son will power Atom to victory.

High Praise

Hugh Jackman needs more roles like Charlie Kenton. He’s brash, self-centered, and a jerk. However, Jackman’s suave coolness makes Charlie redeemable and someone to root for. I don’t think Hugh Jackman can do anything wrong, and yes, I have seen X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

The effects are top notch, believable, and incredible to the eye. This is a movie that I got lost in the wonder of the future. This 2020 of Real Steel may not be perfect but it looks a lot better than what the real 2020 was.

Shawn Levy shows he has the power to make a short story into a mighty film. He’s a director that I am excited to watch progress through the coming decades.

What Were They Thinking

I love Evangeline Lilly. The problem is, I am not sure if the story knew what to do with her character Bailey. She’s a supporting role that has crucial moments in the story, but I feel like Lilly could have had a stronger, more defined arc than what she was given.

Backlot Knowledge

The movie was nominated for an Oscar for Best Achievement in Visual Effects.

Dakota Goyo was nominated for an Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films.

Goyo won a Young Artist Award for his performance.

Danny Elfman won a BMI Film & TV Award for the soundtrack.

Each robot in the film was constructed in real life and through CGI. More than 20 puppeteers were needed to manipulate the robots for certain fighting shots.

The futuristic setting of the film is supposedly set in 2020.

The fighting sequences in the matches were motion-captured using professional boxers. These boxers were supervised by Sugar Ray Leonard.

The movie is adapted from a short story written by Richard Matheson titled Steel .

. Jackman reportedly took the role after reading the script to his son as a bedtime story and his son loved the story.

Robert Zemeckis and Steven Spielberg were producers on the film.

Spielberg reportedly visited the set and asked if he could design the first shot of the ring at Crash Palace.

John Gatins, the screenwriter, plays Kingpin the promoter at The Zoo.

Shawn Levy’s daughters are the three kids who ask Charlie for Ambush’s autograph.

On its opening weekend, the film grossed more than $27 million

Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Overexposed-Desperate for Something to Watch, Clapper-A Perfect Film For Any Device, Magic Hour– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Award Worthy– This Film is Cinema.}

There is magic and wonder on the screen, with character development that shows a progression to the story, and Hugh Jackman is awesome as the miserably grumpy, low life Charlie. Seeing how his character grows thanks to Dakota Goyo’s performance as Max makes the film even stronger.

I loved every moment of this movie. Real Steel gets the Magic Hour award from me. See this movie on the biggest screen possible.

Bill’s Hot Take

Real Steel is one the best sports films of the 21st century.

Call Sheet

Hugh Jackman as Charlie Kenton

Evangeline Lilly as Bailey Tallet

Dakota Goyo as Max Kenton

Anthony Mackie as Finn

Hope Davis as Aunt Debra

James Rebhorn as Marvin

Production Team:

Directed by Shawn Levy

Produced by DreamWorks Pictures / Touchstone Pictures / Reliance Entertainment

Written by John Gatins / Dan Gilroy / Jeremy Leven

Release Date: October 7, 2011

Budget: $110 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $85,468,508

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $299,268,508

Coming Attractions

Next week a look back at the Whoopi Goldberg basketball comedy Eddie.