A hit dance film is bound to get a sequel, but this time fans are encouraged to head to the streets of Baltimore for the ultimate dance battle in Step Up 2: The Streets.

Logline

Andi is dealing with the loss of her parents and searching for her place in the world. Thinking she has found acceptance as a member of the street dance group 410; Andie is failing out of school. Thanks to the advice of her friend Tyler, she auditions for a place at the Maryland School of the Arts.

At the school, Andi encounters a lot of well to do students, but makes friends with a loner named Moose, and catches the eye of Chase. Together they form a friendship, and Andie and Chase form a relationship where they push each other to do something amazing.

With her new friends, and bitterness to her old dance group the 410, which kicked her out, the new group of misfit friends form their own dance group and prepare for a battle in the streets. They encounter resistance at the school, and outward hostility from the 410, but the new group has heart and courage.

It’s the night of the battle in the streets, and Andie, Chase, Moose and all the rest must decide, do they participate in the ultimate battle even if it means they could be kicked out of school?

High Praise

The dance throughout the film is incredible. Filmed with precision and coordination that will awe any viewer, the style applied to this movie is phenomenal. Jon M. Chu knew what he was doing and though he doesn’t have stars like Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, he doesn’t need them because the story is meant to be seen on the dance floor, and that is all that matters.

Seeing Channing Tatum appear at the beginning of the film to do a ceremonial hand off to Briana Evigan was a nice touch and a great way to narratively show how this is set in the same world as the first film, but it’s not the same story.

What Were They Thinking

Tuck, the leader of the 410, dance group is unnecessarily violent. There is no reason for this, and I feel like it could have been written better.

Backlot Knowledge

Danielle Polanco was nominated for an Imagen Award for her work in the film.

Briana Evigan and Robert Hoffman won an MTV movie award for Best Kiss.

The film won a Teen Choice Award for Best Drama.

The movie opened in North America with a box office of almost $19 million.

Channing Tatum has a brief role at the start of the film handing off the reins of the film to Briana Evigan.

Robert Hoffman reportedly researched his role by taking part in some underground Baltimore dance circles.

The sequel grossed over $30 million more at the box office than the first movie.

Director Jon M. Chu has a small cameo in the film.

Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Overexposed-Desperate for Something to Watch, Clapper-A Perfect Film For Any Device, Magic Hour– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Award Worthy– This Film is Cinema.}

I really enjoyed Step Up, and I was not expecting to like the sequel. However, I was quite surprised with how much I got sucked into Step Up 2: The Streets. The movie has a wholesome joy to it, that allows the cast of unnamed actors to shine and create a narrative that outshines the original in box office gross.

I can well understand why the movie did well at the box office, because it was a great movie experience. It’s fun to be surprised and it’s even more fun when a film that you have little expectations for ends up being a joy.

Step Up 2: The Streets gets the Clapper Award. This is the perfect film for any device.

Best Quotable Line

The DJ gets a great line in with “That’s not how we do it. This ain’t High School Musical.”

Call Sheet

Robert Hoffman as Chase

Briana Evigan as Andie

Cassie Ventura as Sophie

Adam Sevani as Moose

Danielle Polanco as Missy

Production Team:

Directed by Jon M. Chu

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Summit Entertainment / Offspring Entertainment

Written by Toni Ann Johnson / Karen Barna / Duane Adler

Release Date: February 14, 2008

Budget: $17.5 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $58,017,783

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $150,988,382

Coming Attractions

Next week, a look back at the third and final film in the trilogy, Step Up 3D.