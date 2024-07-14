Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “The Associate”

Whoopi Goldberg takes the center stage as a Wall Street investor who strikes out on her own after being fired by the evil Tim Daly. Can she survive the wilds of Wall Street? It helps when she invents a fictional partner named Robert Cutty and hires Dianne Wiest as her secretary in The Associate.

Logline

Passed over for a promotion at her investment firm, Laurel Ayers strikes out on her own, and hits a proverbial investment wall. No one will take a meeting with her. Being a woman in a boy’s club is difficult, so Laurel helps herself out by inventing a fictional male partner.

Soon the doors of Wall Street open wide, and through some trickery and chicanery, Laurel and her company soon becomes the most popular investment firm. The problem for Laurel is that all the attention and fame is showered upon her fictional partner Robert Cutty and not her. The more success brings more attention to Cutty, and Laurel with the help of her secretary Sally, tries to eliminate Cutty.

The only problem is that just when Laurel thinks Cutty is gone, her old nemesis Frank brings Cutty back. Having co-opted the fictional figure, Frank is set to make a big impact on Wall Street. Laurel must decide what she is going to do. Having had so much success, will she come out of hiding to end Frank’s ambition and tell the truth about her partner Robert Cutty, or will Laurel Ayers fade into the oblivion sea of Wall Street investors who have left the game.

High Praise

Whoopi Goldberg is very funny in the role of Laurel Ayers. She is brilliant, tactical, and engaging as the investor trying to make it on her own. Goldberg’s talent is so supreme that she holds the attention of the audience and makes us care deeply about the success of Laurel. The audience cannot help but root for her success.

Dianne Wiest as Sally is the perfect partner to Laurel. While Goldberg’s Laurel is dynamic and risk taking, Sally is the conscientious intelligence that the investment firm needs, and Laurel needs to be a success. Wiest is likable and funny, while also a very important ingredient to the success of the movie.

Tim Daly as a Wall Street jerk is perfect casting. Daly is funny and cruel, and the perfect foil to Goldberg’s Laurel.

Eli Wallach makes every film great.

What Were They Thinking?

Bebe Neuwirth is a brilliant actress who deserved more from her role. She plays the part of Camille with beauty and brilliance, but Camille could have had more character development to show us that there is more to her than just sleeping her way to the top.

Backlot Knowledge

Donald Trump has a cameo in the film about half-way through the picture.

Apparently, Trump filmed his role for scale as favor to Whoopi Goldberg. They were friends at the time.

The movie grossed over $4 million on its opening weekend.

This is the last first billing Whoopi Goldberg received as of 2023.

Bebe Neuwirth also plays the stripper at the start of the film.

The Cutty look is designed with an old Marlon Brando mask and wig.

The opening credits are presented like a stock ticker.

The movie is a remake of the 1979 French film of the same name and is based on the 1928 book The Partner .

. Roger Ebert was not a fan of the movie, giving the production a 2 star rating.

Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Overexposed-Desperate for Something to Watch, Clapper-A Perfect Film For Any Device, Magic Hour– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Award Worthy– This Film is Cinema.}

The Associate is a good film with a talented cast, that was overlooked when it was released. There is talent a plenty in the picture and that’s why The Associate gets the Clapper Award. It’s the perfect film for any device.

Bill’s Hot Take

This story has been done many times in multiple formats, but audiences weren’t willing to give Whoopi Goldberg the credit or respect she deserves for this movie.

Best Quotable Line

“I thought you were supposed to be efficient.” Laurel says to Sally after they realized they blew up the car they drove in.

Call Sheet

Whoopi Goldberg as Laurel

Tim Daly as Frank

Dianne Wiest as Sally

Eli Wallach as Fallon

Bebe Neuwirth as Camille

Production Team

Directed by Donald Petrie

Produced by Hollywood Pictures / Interscope Communications / Polygram Filmed Entertainment

Written by Jenaro Prieto / Jean-Claude Carriere / Rene Gainville

Release Date: October 25, 1996

Domestic Box Office Gross: $12,844,057

