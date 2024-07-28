Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “War Horse”

This week, a look back at the DreamWorks produced, Steven Spielberg directed World War I drama, War Horse.

Logline

Albert gets the unenviable task of training the horse that his father bought for which the family cannot afford. The horse who Albert names Joey proves to be an intelligent horse, that is capable of much, including plowing fields. Albert’s love for Joey is unconditional. However, war is on the horizon, and soon Joey is going off the battle.

Joey is requisitioned by the British government to serve as an officer’s horse in the war. A young officer named Capt. Nichols is assigned Joey, and Albert is forced to watch his beloved horse ship off to continental Europe. Joey navigates uncharted territory, but both horse and soldier learn that the cavalry have no place in World War I.

Nichols dies in a useless charge, and Joey is captured. Escaping the German army, Joey is taken in by a grandfather and granddaughter, only to be captured again by the Germans. Through out the years, Joey is workhorse for the German army, until one day in the later part of the war, he makes a mad dash taking him through ‘No Man’s Land’ where he gets tangled up in barb wire.

The compassion of one British and German soldier who bravely step out of their trenches to save the horse, results in the English soldier getting to keep Joey. Bringing the wounded animal back to the hospital, the rescuer soon sees Joey and Albert reunited, as Albert was in the army now and was recently wounded in an attack and at that very same hospital.

Albert’s devotion and love for Joey wins the whole army over and at the conclusion of the war, both Albert and Joey have a second chance at life.

High Praise

Spielberg makes magic on the screen. This story of one special horse is one of a kind. The cinematography is brilliant, the setting is exceptional, and the fact that almost all this film uses a real horse helps make the narrative so much more impactful. It would be easy to lose a connection to the story, if Joey was completely CGI.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston make great use of the short time they have on screen. I wish we could have had more of them.

What Were They Thinking

Having read the book, which I absolutely loved, there was something incredible about the story because we got to see Joey’s perspective. There is so much to the tale because the reader gets to understand everything that is happening based on what Joey is thinking. That doesn’t take place in the movie.

Had there been some way to help tell the story through Joey’s eyes with small bits of voice over, I feel like War Horse would be an instant classic rather than just another entry into a great director’s work.

Backlot Knowledge

The movie was nominated for 6 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score.

The movie was also nominated for 2 Golden Globes including Best Picture and Best Original Score.

The movie was nominated for 7 BAFTA Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score.

The National Board of Review named War Horse as one of its top films for 2011.

Spielberg and Kathleen Kennedy also received a PGA nomination for the film.

The New York Film Critics Society named the film its top movie of the year.

Spielberg boasted that only three shots lasting three seconds were digital effects in the film, everything else really happened.

Fourteen horses were used to play Joey in the movie. The main horse, Finder’s Key, was also Seabiscuit in the 2003 film.

The film is adapted from Michael Morpurgo’s 1982 book of the same name.

The book was adapted to the stage in 2007.

Morpurgo’s book is based on his meetings with surviving World War I veterans who described the slaughter of humans, but also the carnage that was inflicted on the horses brought into battle.

Jermey Irvine had never ridden a horse before. This was also his feature film debut.

Author Michael Morpurgo can be seen in the auction scene standing next to David Thewlis.

Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Overexposed-Desperate for Something to Watch, Clapper-A Perfect Film For Any Device, Magic Hour– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Award Worthy– This Film is Cinema.}

I liked War Horse but didn’t love it. There was so much potential for the story, that just didn’t translate well to the big screen. The fact that this is a Steven Spielberg film, I would say everyone should watch War Horse just for that reason alone.

War Horse gets the Clapper Award. This is a good film for any device.

Bill’s Hot Take

The role of Albert needed a bigger star to help the audience stay connected to the narrative. Jermey Irvine is a talented actor, but Albert needed some name recognition to make War Horse motivate audiences to come to the theatre.

Best Quotable Line

Rose stops her husband from drinking and says, “Some days are best forgotten. Today ain’t one of them.”

Call Sheet

Jermey Irvine as Albert Narracott

Emily Watson as Rose Narracott

David Thewlis as Lyons

Peter Mullan as Ted Narracott

Tom Hiddleston as Capt. Nichols

Benedict Cumberbatch as Maj. Jamie Stewart

Niels Arestrup as Grandfather

Production Team:

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / DreamWorks Pictures / Reliance Entertainment

Written by Lee Hall / Richard Curtis / Michael Morpurgo

Release Date: December 25, 2011

Budget: $66 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $79,884,879

Worldwide Box Office Total: $177,584,879

