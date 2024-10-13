Touchstone and Beyond: “Gun Shy” is a Funny Film That Tries to Do Too Much

Marquee Attraction: Gun Shy

Release Date: February 4, 2000

Budget: $14 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $1,638,202

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $3,284,444

Plot Synopsis

Charlie is the top of the DEA. During an undercover assignment where he is almost killed, Charlie develops a bad case of nerves. In fact, they are so bad that his entire body is revolting against him. Unfortunately for Charlie, he is still needed undercover.

When he starts therapy, Charlie starts to adapt to his fears. Seeking medical help for the stomach ailments that have developed thanks to his fears, Charlie falls in love with his nurse Judy and they start dating. Just when things start to look good for Charlie, his two worlds collide. His newest partner in his undercover role is killed, and he starts to take a liking to his new criminal conspirator, Fulvio.

Something isn’t adding up for Charlie. The more he likes Fulvio, the more he starts to suspect if he is being set up by someone on the inside. As the undercover operation winds down, Charlie must decide who he is going to save, and if he can trust everyone in his close circle of friends.

Just when things are starting to look dire for Charlie, his friends, and Judy come to save him.

Standing Ovation

Liam Neeson makes Charlie likable, and that is key to helping to propel the story. Neeson makes a future living on his tough guy roles, but Charlie is far from what Neeson’s Bryan Mills role would be seen on screen, and that’s what makes Gun Shy unique.

Sandra Bullock is hilarious, and she needed more screen time in the film.

Oliver Platt is delightful as Fulvio. Usually, Platt plays the loveable oaf who is the key supporting character to a film, but finally Platt gets to show some muscle. His Fulvio role is a nice change and shows the range and ability that this man has. I liked him as the tough thug and would love to see more parts like Fulvio for him to play.

Mary McCormack as Gloria, Fulvio’s wife, is a joy. She only needed a few moments on screen to make her character memorable, and we needed more Gloria in the movie.

Time for the Hook

The movie is a combination of tropes, cliches, and genres that don’t mix well together.

Mitch Pileggi is a great actor, but I feel like his character Dexter needed a bigger name for the role.

Bit Part Player

Richard Schiff is well known for his role in The West Wing but his role as Elliott, a member of Charlie’s therapy group is quite enjoyable. Schiff brings a human side to a world overpopulated with characters and no matter what the role is, Schiff always leaves a mark on the audience’s memory.

Did You Know

Sandra Bullock may headline the film, but she doesn’t appear on screen until thirty minutes into the movie.

This is the only film where Liam Neeson and Sandra Bullock co-star.

Bullock was a producer of the film through her production company Fortis Films.

Critics were generally unkind to the film.

Best Quotable Line

From Fulvio “Fun is overrated.”

Bill’s Hot Take

This movie didn’t know what it wanted to be, comedy, mobster film, or a therapy film. Sometimes a film just needs to pick a lane.

Casting Call

Liam Neeson as Charlie

Sandra Bullock as Judy

Oliver Platt as Fulvio

Mitch Pileggi as Dexter Helvenshaw

Production Team:

Directed by Eric Blakeney

Produced by Hollywood Pictures / Fortis Films

Written by Eric Blakeney

My Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Lifeboat Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, Commuter Comforter-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Jaw Dropper- You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Awards Darling– This Film is Cinema.}

I would have much preferred the film to spend most of the story focusing on Charlie dating Judy with his therapy visits. This would have been hilarious and a more consistent tone to the story.

Gun Shy gets the Lifeboat Award. This isn’t a great film, but if you are looking for a fun film with a reasonable run time that brings Sandra Bullock and Liam Neeson together, then go right ahead.

