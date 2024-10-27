Touchstone and Beyond: “The Hurricane” is a Storm of Triumph Over Injustice

Marquee Attraction: The Hurricane

Release Date: January 14, 1999

Budget: $50 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $50,699,241

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $73,956,241

Plot Synopsis

This is the story of ‘The Hurricane’. The life of Rubin Carter is explored in this biopic featuring a masterclass in acting by Denzel Washington, and how Carter’s autobiography brought him together with a group of Canadians named Lisa, Sam, Terry, and a boy named Lesra. Together they join forces with the imprisoned boxer for justice.

As the amateur sleuth’s dive into the case, threats start to come to the surface. When new evidence is discovered that could free Carter, ‘The Hurricane’ wants to take a chance in Federal Court which if they are successful, could free him. If the judge rules against him, the evidence will be lost, and the champ will die in prison.

It comes to the decision of a judge who must weigh the evidence and decide on justice.

Standing Ovation

Denzel Washington. The man is in a class beyond any other actor. He simply owns the screen every moment he’s on. Washington is a brilliant storyteller, and this movie thrives on the passion and intensity of his work. The Hurricane is a movie that is dependent on the actor who plays Carter, and with Denzel Washington viewers get an epic story of survival that few if any could repeat.

I do love seeing the references to Canada, from the shots of the CN Tower, a drive by of the CNE gate, the Toronto Public Library Book Sale and the Canada Post mail bag. It’s nice to see that the authenticity of the roots of Sam, Terry, and Lisa were shot in Canada. Of course, having Norman Jewison, a proud Canadian, direct the film probably helped.

Time for the Hook

This is a biopic covering decades. Yes, it needs to streamline a few narrative points to tell the story, but I wished the invented scenes between Della Pesca and the Canadians didn’t happen. It ruins the authenticity to the story.

Bit Part Player

Al Waxman, a Canadian legend, plays the warden where Carter is sent to prison. Waxman is a mainstay in many films and plays the rough bit part supporting roles that are needed for films to be perfection.

Did You Know?

The film was an awards magnate.

Denzel Washington was nominated for an Oscar and won the Golden Globe for his role in the movie.

While the film was nominated for Best Drama at the Golden Globes and Best Director for Norman Jewison, Washington was the lone winner at the ceremony.

Washington obtained his boxing physique by training with a coach for over a year.

Reportedly, Samuel L. Jackson and Wesley Snipes were hoping to land the lead role in the film.

When the film was released, the championship fight that Carter had with Joey Giardello, and the audience watched on screen led to some legal action. The real Joey Giardello sued the film over the depiction, and the lawsuit was settled out of court. On the DVD release, Jewison made the statement “Giardello no doubt was a great fighter” which I am sure helped smooth over some of the hard feelings.

Jewison showed an uncompleted version of the film at the 1999 Toronto International Film Festival. He was reportedly working on the film the night before the screening.

Greg Kinnear was offered the role of Sam Chaiton.

Denzel Washington and Live Schreiber would later co-star in The Manchurian Candidate . That is an excellent film, well worth watching multiple times.

. That is an excellent film, well worth watching multiple times. While the film is an account of the life of Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter, the film fictionalizes or invents multiple parts to help tell the narrative. Carter never gave a speech in the courtroom when his conviction was overturned.

Detective Della Pesca died in 1979, so him appearing at the trial in 1985 during the film was a creative liberty taken by the film makers.

New Jersey appealed the release of Carter to the Supreme Court, and in 1988 the Supreme Court denied the appeal.

The real murders were never found.

Carter was awarded the World Middleweight Championship belt by the World Boxing Council for his twenty-year fight for freedom. This has never been awarded to a fighter outside of the ring.

Best Quotable Line

Rubin says to his wife Mae, “I’m dead. Just bury me.” Delivered with such force and emotion by Washington, it tells the audience how much he has lost hope and faith in his freedom.

Bill’s Hot Take

Denzel Washington should have won the Oscar this year. 1999 saw Kevin Spacey win for American Beauty and while the film is memorable and well done, no one could have left the impact with their performance like Washington did in The Hurricane.

Casting Call

Denzel Washington as Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter

Vicellous Shannon as Lesra

Deborah Kara Unger as Lisa

Live Schreiber as Sam

John Hannah as Terry

Dan Hedaya as Della Pesca

Clancy Brown as Lt. Jimmy Williams

David Paymer as Myron Bedlock

Rod Steiger as Judge Sarokin

Production Team:

Directed by Norman Jewison

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Azoff Entertainment / Beacon Communications / Universal Pictures

Written by Rubin ‘Hurricane” Carter / Sam Chaiton / Terry Swinton

My Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Lifeboat Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, Commuter Comforter-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Jaw Dropper– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Critics’ Darling– This Film is Cinema.}

The Hurricane gets my Critics’ Darling recognition. The story of Rubin Carter is meant for the big screen, and having Denzel Washington channel his talent on screen in the role is what makes this film such a standout amongst its competitors. He should have won the Oscar in 2000.

Only Denzel Washington could be ‘The Hurricane’ and that’s why the movie is so brilliant.

Coming Soon

Next week, a look back at the Bill Murray/Richard Dreyfuss comedy, What About Bob?