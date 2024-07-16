Fans of Pixar’s “Up” Get Engaged In New Themed Airbnb Home

Two special guests added a new page to their very own Adventure Book, celebrating a special milestone of their own while in the new Airbnb home themed to Pixar’s Up.

Earlier this summer, Airbnb and Pixar Animation Studios collaborated to bring the beloved house Up, to life.

Now, for one real-life couple, the Up House is the home of a new treasured memory – getting engaged!

House is the home of a new treasured memory – getting engaged! Heitor and Lua from Joinville, Brazil, were together for six years when Heitor was trying to figure out a special way to propose to her. He saw Airbnb’s announcement in May for the Up House coming in the summer, and realized that he found the dream location.

In the classic film, we spend a short bit of time with Carl and Ellie and watch their budding romance from early childhood through the rest of Ellie's life before we focus on Carl, now a 78-year-old curmudgeonly balloon salesman. When he ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies away to the wilds of South America, he finally fulfills his (and Ellie's) lifelong dream of adventure. But after Carl discovers an 8-year-old stowaway named Russell, this unlikely duo soon finds themselves on a hilarious journey in a lost world filled with danger and surprises.

Lua is a huge fan of the Pixar film, and as a couple, they’ve always felt a connection to Carl and Ellie. Heitor was one of the lucky fans selected for the once-in-a-lifetime stay, signaling that this was meant to be.

Located in the scenic red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico, Airbnb invites guests to drift off in the Up house, where they can sleep inside one of Pixar’s most iconic homes – and yes, it floats. As Lua and Heitor did, those who stay can explore Carl’s world in this detailed re-creation of his home, complete with more than 8,000 balloons.

During their magical stay, Lua and Heitor connected with the natural wonders surrounding the Up House in New Mexico, including canoeing, hikes and a sunset picnic in the canyons. The fairy tale moment happened while the couple was inside the house working on their own Adventure Book photo album, just like Carl and Ellie’s in the film. With the sentimental soundtrack (originally scored by Michael Giacchino) playing in the home, Heitor got down on one knee and proposed in the living room – and Lua said yes!

