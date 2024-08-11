D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was a magical gathering that produced exciting announcements, incredible celebrity encounters and most of all new merchandise! Ahead of the weekend event, Disney Store previewed the new collections that were launching at the show and now the anticipated items are available online like the Heroes and Villains vinyl figurine sets from Stacey Aoyama.

What’s Happening:

If you didn’t get a chance to attend D23: The Ultimate Fan Event, you can still have a wonderful experience at home with the exciting lineup of merchandise that debuted at the show.

Disney Store is bringing the best items to fans including an assortment of figurines designed by Stacey Aoyama that pairs a dastardly villain with an iconic hero.

The colorful figures measure at least 3-inches tall and each is secured to a base fitting for their story and personality.

Disney Heroes and Villains 2-pack figurines will be available at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Briar Rose and Maleficent Vinyl Figurine Set by Stacey Aoyama – Disney Designer Showcase – Sleeping Beauty – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Snow White and Evil Queen Vinyl Figurine Set by Stacey Aoyama – Disney Designer Showcase – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Ariel and Ursula Vinyl Figurine Set by Stacey Aoyama – Disney Designer Showcase – The Little Mermaid – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Jasmine and Jafar Vinyl Figurine Set by Stacey Aoyama – Disney Designer Showcase – Aladdin – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Hercules and Hades and Vinyl Figurine Set by Stacey Aoyama – Disney Designer Showcase – Hercules – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

About the Stacey:

“Stacey Aoyama is an illustrator and designer for Disney Consumer Products. She graduated from the University of California San Diego with a degree in visual arts and attended Art Center College of Design as an illustration major. Today, she feels lucky and humbled to work for The Walt Disney Company. Stacey is excited to design this series of her favorite Disney heroes and villains. Whether you choose a figure of goodness or otherwise, this cute collection will always have a fairytale ending!”

