We had so much fun at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and can hardly believe it’s over already. Not only were there awesome announcements and incredible celebrity encounters, but the new merchandise is an absolute delight. Prior to the event, Disney Store previewed the new collections that were launching at the show and now the anticipated items are available online including the Joy on the Screen pin series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We will never outgrow Disney’s animated classics! From our first viewing of Snow White to witnessing the Beast transform into a prince and everything in between, Disney films are full of joy.

to witnessing the Beast transform into a prince and everything in between, Disney films are full of joy. Fittingly, that theme is carried throughout the latest series of collectible pins—Joy on the Screen— that debuted at D23. The new releases include:

Disney’s Joy on the Screen pins will be available at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney Animation Desk Slider Pin Set A – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $125.00

Limited Edition of 200

Three-dimensional pins recreate a traditional animator's pegged disc

Full color image slides to reveal animation drawings of each character beneath

Features Cinderella, Maleficent and Timothy Mouse

Inspired by Walt Disney's Dumbo (1941), Cinderella (1950) and Sleeping Beauty (1959)

(1941), (1950) and (1959) Pins: approx. 2'' Diameter

Box: 5 3/4'' H x 7 1/4'' W x 1'' D

Disney Animation Desk Slider Pin Set B – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $125.00

Limited Edition of 200

Three-dimensional pins recreate a traditional animator's pegged disc

Full color image slides to reveal animation drawings of each character beneath

Features Snow White, the Mad Hatter, and Mad Madam Mim

Inspired by Walt Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Alice In Wonderland (1951) and The Sword in the Stone (1963)

(1937), (1951) and (1963) Pins: approx. 2'' Diameter

Disney Animation Desk Slider Pin Set C – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $125.00

Limited Edition of 200

Three-dimensional pins recreate a traditional animator's pegged disc

Full color image slides to reveal animation drawings of each character beneath

Features Mickey Mouse as The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Bambi with Thumper, and Pinocchio

Inspired by Walt Disney's Pinocchio (1940), Fantasia (1940) and Bambi (1942)

(1940), (1940) and (1942) Pins: approx. 2'' Diameter

Snow White Multiplane Camera Slider Pin – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $84.99

Limited Edition of 250

Pin-on-pin design features Snow White

Inspired by the Multiplane Camera

Laser printed translucent ''cel'' on top level

Top level folds out to reveal 3D scene

Second level with cloisonné Snow White slides to the left, revealing background

Inspired by Walt Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

(1937) Pin: approx. 2'' H x 2'' W x 1/2'' D

Card: 5'' H x 7'' W

Alice in Wonderland Light-Up Theater Pin – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $69.00

Limited Edition of 300

Pin-on-pin design features Alice and the White Rabbit

Inspired by Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951)

(1951) Requires 2 x CR927 3V button cell batteries, included

Pin: approx. 2 3/4'' H x 3'' W

Fantasia 2000 Light-Up Theater Pin – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $69.00

Limited Edition of 300

Pin-on-pin design features Donald Duck and Daisy Duck

Inspired by Disney's Fantasia 2000 (1999)

(1999) Requires 2 x CR927 3V button cell batteries, included

Pin: approx. 2 3/4'' H x 2 3/4'' W

A Goofy Movie Light-Up Theater Pin – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – $69.00

Limited Edition of 300

Pin-on-pin design features Goofy and Max

Inspired by Disney's A Goofy Movie (1995)

Requires 2 x CR927 3V button cell batteries, included

Pin: approx. 2 3/4'' H x 2 3/4'' W

Belle and Beast Jumbo Pin – Beauty and the Beast – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $69.99

Limited Edition of 300

Pin-on-pin design features Belle and Beast

Inspired by Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991)

(1991) Pin: approx. 4'' H x 4 1/4'' W

Ariel and Eric Jumbo Pin – The Little Mermaid – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $69.99

Limited Edition of 300

Pin-on-pin design features Princess Ariel (in human form) and Prince Eric

Inspired by Disney's The Little Mermaid (1989)

(1989) Pin approx. 4 1/4'' H x 4'' W

Aladdin and Jasmine Jumbo Pin – Aladdin – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $69.99

Limited Edition of 300

Pin-on-pin design features Aladdin and Princess Jasmine

Inspired by Disney's Aladdin (1992)

(1992) Pin: approx. 4'' H x 4'' W

Simba Pin – The Lion King – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $24.99

Limited Edition of 1,000

Pin-on-pin design features Simba

Inspired by Disney's The Lion King (1994)

(1994) Pin: approx. 1 3/4'' H x 2 1/4'' W

Ariel Pin – The Little Mermaid – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $24.99

Limited Edition of 1,000

Pin-on-pin design features Ariel

Inspired by Disney's The Little Mermaid (1989)

(1989) Pin: approx. 2 1/4'' H x 2 1/4'' W

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse – Fantasia – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $24.99

Limited Edition of 1,000

Pin-on-pin design features Mickey Mouse as The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Inspired by Walt Disney's Fantasia (1940)

(1940) Pin: approx. 2'' H x 2 1/2'' W

Disney Animation and Imagineering Jumbo Pin – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $125.00

Limited Edition of 210

Jumbo pin

Pin-on-pin design features full color Mickey Mouse as The Sorcerer's Apprentice and Tinker Bell

Features sketch art model sheets of Pinocchio, Pongo with Perdita, and Dumbo

Features sketch layouts of Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle and Walt Disney World's Cinderella Castle

Inspired by Walt Disney's Pinocchio (1940), Fantasia (1940), Dumbo (1941), Peter Pan (1953) and One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

(1940), (1940), (1941), (1953) and (1961) Pin: approx. 3 1/2'' H x 5 3/4'' W

More From D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:

So much was happening and Laughing Place was there to document as much as we could! Check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements, reveals, and surprises from the epic weekend.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!