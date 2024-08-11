We had so much fun at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and can hardly believe it’s over already. Not only were there awesome announcements and incredible celebrity encounters, but the new merchandise is an absolute delight. Prior to the event, Disney Store previewed the new collections that were launching at the show and now the anticipated items are available online including the Joy on the Screen pin series.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- We will never outgrow Disney’s animated classics! From our first viewing of Snow White to witnessing the Beast transform into a prince and everything in between, Disney films are full of joy.
- Fittingly, that theme is carried throughout the latest series of collectible pins—Joy on the Screen— that debuted at D23. The new releases include:
- Disney’s Joy on the Screen pins will be available at Disney Store starting August 12 at 8am PT. prices range from $24.99-$125.00.
Free Shipping on Disney Store:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Disney Animation Desk Slider Pin Set A – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $125.00
- Limited Edition of 200
- Three-dimensional pins recreate a traditional animator's pegged disc
- Full color image slides to reveal animation drawings of each character beneath
- Features Cinderella, Maleficent and Timothy Mouse
- Inspired by Walt Disney's Dumbo (1941), Cinderella (1950) and Sleeping Beauty (1959)
- Pins: approx. 2'' Diameter
- Box: 5 3/4'' H x 7 1/4'' W x 1'' D
Disney Animation Desk Slider Pin Set B – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $125.00
- Limited Edition of 200
- Three-dimensional pins recreate a traditional animator's pegged disc
- Full color image slides to reveal animation drawings of each character beneath
- Features Snow White, the Mad Hatter, and Mad Madam Mim
- Inspired by Walt Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Alice In Wonderland (1951) and The Sword in the Stone (1963)
- Pins: approx. 2'' Diameter
Disney Animation Desk Slider Pin Set C – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $125.00
- Limited Edition of 200
- Three-dimensional pins recreate a traditional animator's pegged disc
- Full color image slides to reveal animation drawings of each character beneath
- Features Mickey Mouse as The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Bambi with Thumper, and Pinocchio
- Inspired by Walt Disney's Pinocchio (1940), Fantasia (1940) and Bambi (1942)
- Pins: approx. 2'' Diameter
Snow White Multiplane Camera Slider Pin – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $84.99
- Limited Edition of 250
- Pin-on-pin design features Snow White
- Inspired by the Multiplane Camera
- Laser printed translucent ''cel'' on top level
- Top level folds out to reveal 3D scene
- Second level with cloisonné Snow White slides to the left, revealing background
- Inspired by Walt Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
- Pin: approx. 2'' H x 2'' W x 1/2'' D
- Card: 5'' H x 7'' W
Alice in Wonderland Light-Up Theater Pin – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $69.00
- Limited Edition of 300
- Pin-on-pin design features Alice and the White Rabbit
- Inspired by Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- Requires 2 x CR927 3V button cell batteries, included
- Pin: approx. 2 3/4'' H x 3'' W
Fantasia 2000 Light-Up Theater Pin – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $69.00
- Limited Edition of 300
- Pin-on-pin design features Donald Duck and Daisy Duck
- Inspired by Disney's Fantasia 2000 (1999)
- Requires 2 x CR927 3V button cell batteries, included
- Pin: approx. 2 3/4'' H x 2 3/4'' W
A Goofy Movie Light-Up Theater Pin – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – $69.00
- Limited Edition of 300
- Pin-on-pin design features Goofy and Max
- Inspired by Disney's A Goofy Movie (1995)
- Requires 2 x CR927 3V button cell batteries, included
- Pin: approx. 2 3/4'' H x 2 3/4'' W
Belle and Beast Jumbo Pin – Beauty and the Beast – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $69.99
- Limited Edition of 300
- Pin-on-pin design features Belle and Beast
- Inspired by Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Pin: approx. 4'' H x 4 1/4'' W
Ariel and Eric Jumbo Pin – The Little Mermaid – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $69.99
- Limited Edition of 300
- Pin-on-pin design features Princess Ariel (in human form) and Prince Eric
- Inspired by Disney's The Little Mermaid (1989)
- Pin approx. 4 1/4'' H x 4'' W
Aladdin and Jasmine Jumbo Pin – Aladdin – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $69.99
- Limited Edition of 300
- Pin-on-pin design features Aladdin and Princess Jasmine
- Inspired by Disney's Aladdin (1992)
- Pin: approx. 4'' H x 4'' W
Simba Pin – The Lion King – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $24.99
- Limited Edition of 1,000
- Pin-on-pin design features Simba
- Inspired by Disney's The Lion King (1994)
- Pin: approx. 1 3/4'' H x 2 1/4'' W
Ariel Pin – The Little Mermaid – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $24.99
- Limited Edition of 1,000
- Pin-on-pin design features Ariel
- Inspired by Disney's The Little Mermaid (1989)
- Pin: approx. 2 1/4'' H x 2 1/4'' W
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse – Fantasia – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $24.99
- Limited Edition of 1,000
- Pin-on-pin design features Mickey Mouse as The Sorcerer's Apprentice
- Inspired by Walt Disney's Fantasia (1940)
- Pin: approx. 2'' H x 2 1/2'' W
Disney Animation and Imagineering Jumbo Pin – Joy on the Screen – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $125.00
- Limited Edition of 210
- Jumbo pin
- Pin-on-pin design features full color Mickey Mouse as The Sorcerer's Apprentice and Tinker Bell
- Features sketch art model sheets of Pinocchio, Pongo with Perdita, and Dumbo
- Features sketch layouts of Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle and Walt Disney World's Cinderella Castle
- Inspired by Walt Disney's Pinocchio (1940), Fantasia (1940), Dumbo (1941), Peter Pan (1953) and One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)
- Pin: approx. 3 1/2'' H x 5 3/4'' W
More From D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:
So much was happening and Laughing Place was there to document as much as we could! Check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements, reveals, and surprises from the epic weekend.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com