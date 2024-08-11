Are you still reveling in the joy from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event? The epic weekend was full of exciting announcements, incredible celebrity encounters and most of all new merchandise! Ahead of the event, Disney Store previewed the new collections that were launching at the show and now the anticipated items are available online including awesome Marvel essentials.

We had a blast at D23: The Ultimate Fan Experience and want to keep that experience going for as long as possible! One way to do that is by shopping!

Even if you couldn’t attend in person, Disney Store is giving fans at home the opportunity to collect the new Marvel must haves that debuted at the show.

The big ticket items are inspired by Captain America and Iron Man. The Sentinel of Liberty is represented through a limited edition Battle Damaged Shield ( Avengers: Endgame ); while the “genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist” comes to fans as a sleek action figure from Hot Toys.

); while the "genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist" comes to fans as a sleek action figure from Hot Toys.

Captain America Battle-Damaged Shield – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $400.00

Limited Edition of 1,500

Detailed replica of Captain America's broken shield

Authentic sounds and light effects

Includes display stand

Ages 14+

Requires 2 x AA batteries, included

Iron Man Mark LXXX 1/6th Scale Die Cast Figure by Hot Toys – Special Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $400.00

Disney Exclusive

Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man Mark LXXX in Avengers Campus

Over 30 points of articulation

12 LED light-up points throughout parts of the armor (white light, battery operated)

Detachable chest armor to reveal interior mechanical design

Four pairs of interchangeable hands

One energy blade

One pair of claw blasters

One wrist holoprojector

Holographic figure of Spider-Bot in Iron Man-inspired color

Shawarma (taco wrap)

Stark Industries blueprint

Ages 15+

Requires 9 x LR621 button cell batteries, included

Requires 3 x LR41 button cell batteries, included

Requires 6 x LR521 button cell batteries, included

Iron Man Electronic Helmet – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $139.99

Hard plastic helmet

Interior LED light illuminates eyes

Press button on side to activate motorized mask opening with sound effects

Press second button to hear character phrases

Includes blue Space Stone

Includes Stark Industries display stand

Ages 14+

Requires 3 x AA batteries, included

Marvel Green Mini Spider-Bot – Limited Release – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $29.99

Eyes light up

Motorized legs

Ages 3+

Requires 6 x AG13 button cell batteries, included

Mini Bot: approx. 4 1/3'' x 3 3/4'' x 2''

