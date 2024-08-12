D23 Round Up: All New Merchandise Collections Available at Disney Store

We survived another epic Disney weekend, and now the real fun begins: shopping! D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was magical, mysterious, and exceedingly fun and it also revealed a plethora of all new merchandise. We’ve rounded up all of the new reveals so you don’t miss out on any of the exciting drops that surfaced today at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

D23 Gold Member Exclusive: LE Signed "Clone Wars" Lightsaber Hilt Set

D23 Gold Members can purchase the stunning limited edition Star Wars: The Clone Wars Lightsaber Hilt Set—and 100 of them are signed by stars of the show!

Interview: Alex Riegert-Waters on the D23 Star Wars Dark Side Collection

Highlights of this year’s experience are new merchandise collections like D23 Star Wars: Dark Side Collection by Alex Riegert-Waters. Our team had a chance to interview Alex about the design, inspiration, and what it's like to be at D23.

D23 Star Wars Must Haves Coming to Disney Store

Whether you’re a hardcore collector or just want to bring some galactic elements from the best franchise ever into your home, Disney Store has a wonderful assortment of Star Wars items.

Interview: "Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade – Fashionably Late" Doll Designers J Fuchs and Steve Thompson

The Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade – Fashionably Late doll line debuted this weekend at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. This series of 12-inch collector’s dolls first made its debut at the 2019 D23 Expo with a collection of heroines and royal couples, followed by a Disney Villains collection in 2020. Four years later, the party is still rolling with this third release.

D23's A Walk In Disneyland Collection Comes to Disney Store

Fans at home have a chance to shop exciting new offerings like the A Walk in Disneyland collection from Ashley Eckstein and Ashley. The talented artists and self made designers have collaborated on a charming button down shirt and a cute teacup and saucer keepsake that are inspired by the beauty and enchantment of the “Happiest place on Earth.”

New Disney Lacers Collection Marches Into Disney Store

If you want your Disney kicks in small doses, you’re going to love the new Disney Lacers! This series of miniature high top shoes is a fun way to dip your toes into the collecting sphere and embrace all elements of Disney through fun designs and colorful styles that are as vibrant as the characters presented.

Lose Your Head Over the "Ichabod and Mr. Toad" 75th Anniversary Collection!

As Disney fans we’re always looking forward to the new, what’s around the corner, but we also have a deep love for the classics. This year marks the 75th anniversary of The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad and Disney is giving them another turn in the spotlight on a new collection.

Captain America, Iron Man and More Marvel Essentials at Disney Store

Even if you couldn’t attend D23 in person, Disney Store is giving fans at home the opportunity to collect the new Marvel must haves that debuted at the show. The big ticket items are inspired by Captain America and Iron Man with the Sentinel of Liberty represented through a limited edition Battle Damaged Shield, and the “genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist” comes to fans as a sleek action figure from Hot Toys.

Disney Parks Wishables Good vs Evil Mystery Micro Plush

D23 gave fans a lot to be excited for in the coming months and years, but in the meantime there’s a new wave of Disney Parks Wishables that’s about to debut. This series doesn’t focus on a single attraction or beloved snack, but rather on a theme of Good vs. Evil.

Heroes and Villains Figurines by Stacey Aoyama at Disney Store

Disney Store is bringing the best items to fans including an assortment of figurines designed by Stacey Aoyama that pairs a dastardly villain with an iconic hero. The colorful figures measure at least 3-inches tall and each is secured to a base fitting for their story and personality.

Limited Edition Disney Joy on the Screen Collectible Pins

We will never outgrow Disney’s animated classics! From our first viewing of Snow White to witnessing the Beast transform into a prince and everything in between, Disney films are full of joy. Fittingly, that theme is carried throughout the latest series of collectible pins—Joy on the Screen— that debuted at D23.

Disney Munchlings Baked Treats Remix, Standalone Steamboat Willie Plush

Just last week, Disney Store sunk its teeth into some Terrifying Treats in the form of Disney Munchlings, now they’re back with a series that’s just as delectable: Baked Treats Remix!

Merchandise Grab Bag: New D23 Styles Featuring Mary Poppins, Maleficent, and More at Disney Store

We’re still coming off the high of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that produced exciting announcements, incredible celebrity encounters and most of all new merchandise! Before the event, Disney Store previewed the new collections that were launching at the show and now the anticipated items are available online.

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More From D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:

So much was happening and Laughing Place was there to document as much as we could! Check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements, reveals, and surprises from the epic weekend.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!