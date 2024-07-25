Maximum Effort! RSVLTS Releases New “Deadpool & Wolverine” Collection

Rumor has it that while Deadpool is almost never at a loss for words, one look at RSVLTS’ (The Roosevelts) new collection dedicated to him, left the Merc with a Mouth speechless! The latest apparel styles from our favorite Americana brand put the celebrated X-Men in the spotlight while giving your wardrobe the kickbutt boost it needs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Deadool is already taking over San Diego Comic-Con but he feels the need to make his presence known everywhere! Today, fashion brand RSVLTS is introducing new designs featuring the anti-hero and this new best friend on their popular KUNUFLEX™ button down shirts as well as tee and a new hat.

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Downs, Hat, & Crewneck Tee

“Snikts and Smooches” – classic

"Bubs of a Feather" – classic women

“This Is So Us” – classic women

“The Deadpool Bunch” – crewneck tee

KUNUFLEX™ button-down shirts retails for $70; $35 for hats and $32 for the tee.

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

All photos courtesy of RSVLTS

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!