“Deadpool & Wolverine” Smoothies Coming to Cafe Gratitude in Los Angeles for Remainder of 2024 to Celebrate Disney+ Release

Correction: The original version of this news post stated that the smoothies would be available for only one day, but they will actually be available through the end of the year.

Tomorrow marks the debut of Marvel Studios’ smash-hit movie Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+, and in celebration the Cafe Gratitude chain of organic restaurants is offering two limited-time smoothies themed to the film at its two Los Angeles locations.

What’s happening:

Deadpool & Wolverine is getting two exclusive, smoothies in honor of the Marvel Studios movie’s release on Disney+.

is getting two exclusive, smoothies in honor of the Marvel Studios movie’s release on Disney+. These smoothies will only be available through the end of the year starting tomorrow, Tuesday November 12th at Cafe Gratitude in Larchmont Village (639 N Larchmont Blvd.) and Venice (512 Rose Ave.) in Southern California.

Both smoothies– called, naturally, “I Am Deadpool” and “I Am Wolverine”– cost $15 each, plus tax, and include a variety of ingredients that you can see listed in the images below.

Cafe Gratitude: “Introducing the I AM DEADPOOL and I AM WOLVERINE smoothies – These bad boys are packed with ingredients so fresh, they’ll make Logan jealous. I AM DEADPOOL comes in a sexy red and black combo, featuring the yummiest ingredients like frozen cherries, strawberries, cherry chia compote, black chocolate chia, and black chocolate ganache (you’ll love it, promise). I AM WOLVERINE goes all-out with a fierce blue and yellow color scheme, crafted with equally epic ingredients including frozen mango cubes, coconut meat puree, turmeric powder, Blue Majik chia, and fresh passion fruit. Smoothies are exclusively available at Cafe Gratitude for $15 plus tax each, and can be enjoyed either in the restaurant or to go.”

The Deadpool & Wolverine smoothies will be available through the end of 2024 at Cafe Gratitude in Larchmont Village and Venice, California. For additional information on these locations, be sure to visit Cafe Gratitude’s official Instagram page. And Deadpool & Wolverine will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning tomorrow.

Update 11/12/2024:

I stopped at Cafe Gratitude this afternoon and was able to try out both of the Deadpool & Wolverine smoothies. Very tasty! I also walked away with some complimentary stickers, pins, and even a download code for a digital copy of the movie itself. Here are some photos from my visit: