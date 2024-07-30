Disney Bitzee Review: A Disney Friend in My Pocket

Reading over the vendors coming for the D23 fun at the Anaheim Convention Center, my eye fell on Disney Bitzee palm-sized digital Disney characters. With a quick Google search, I discovered it was already available for purchase, and with my love of little digital gadgets, I had one in hand within hours.

It’s hard to imagine, but inside this little blue box are 30 Disney characters. Game play is much easier than Tamagotchi of years ago. You can gently tap your character’s head or tilt, shake or lift the box to interact with your pocket Disney pal as needed. As you interact your character’s wishing star fills, unlocking another Disney character. I enjoyed seeing Mickey interact with magical brooms, feeding Sven some carrots and watching Pascal hide among some flowers as I tapped & tilted.

In addition to the games, each character has their own little movie moment. You access it and other elements through the slide bar in front of the character. I’ve only been playing with my Disney Bitzee for a little while and love the clip of Mickey & Minnie together, giggling and sharing a sweet kiss. By the way, Disney Bitzee does have a volume control which I immediately adjusted lower. It even offers a silent mode. While all 30 characters offered adorable moments characteristic to them, a few characters have an additional themed game available.

Disney Bitzee is about the size of two earpod boxes side by side, and thanks to the AAA batteries has a bit of weight to it. It will be among the Disney merchandise and fun at the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, but it’s already available ($34.99) from favorite stores like Amazon and Target.

