SDCC 2024 – The Fifteenth Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver and Other Exclusive Items Available at the “Doctor Who” Booth

Doctor Who fans attending San Diego Comic-Con this weekend will be able to get their hands on the Fifteenth Doctor’s sonic screwdriver, in addition to a variety of other exclusive items.

What’s Happening:

Character Options has revealed its brand-new Fifteenth Doctor sonic screwdriver, which will be available at the Doctor Who booth during San Diego Comic-Con.

booth during San Diego Comic-Con. The limited-edition version boasts an exclusive ‘electro plated’ finish making it look like real polished steel and brass. It features two modes of operation, Open and Closed, as well as five brand new and totally unique sound and light effects, with each accessed by a different button sequence. It’s the perfect piece of memorabilia to start any Fifteenth Doctor collection.

San Diego Comic-Con will see the first 1000 pieces go on sale, but fans will also be able to purchase this special edition of the Fifteenth Doctor’s new sonic device later in September 2024.

That’s not all Doctor Who fans can expect at San Diego Comic-Con, as there will also be a number of panels featuring the series’ stars and showrunner, in addition to a gallery experience. See more details here