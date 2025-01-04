As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 6th-11th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 6th-11th:
- Monday, January 6
- Start Strong Series: Gabby Bernstein (Tips for attracting what you want in 2025)
- James Longman (The Inherited Mind)
- Tim Allen (Shifting Gears)
- Tuesday, January 7
- Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
- David Schwimmer (Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
- Shari Franke, the daughter of disgraced vlogger Ruby Franke, who was imprisoned for abusing her children, talks about her new book
- Dr. Ian K. Smith (Eat Your Age: Feel Younger, Be Happier, Live Longer)
- Chef Jamie Oliver (Simply Jamie)
- John Quiñones (What Would You Do?)
- Wednesday, January 8
- Deion Sanders
- Chef Jamie Oliver (Simply Jamie)
- William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)
- Sam McCarthy and Jayden Bartels (Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, January 9
- Robin Arzón (#3for31 challenge)
- Chef Jamie Oliver (Simply Jamie)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, January 10
- The Right Stuff: Lori Bergamotto (Fitness essentials)
- GMA Book Club’s January pick
- Laci Mosley (Scam Goddess)
- Saturday, January 11
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.