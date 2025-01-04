“GMA” Guest List: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and More to Appear Week of January 6th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 6th-11th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 6th-11th:

  • Monday, January 6
    • Start Strong Series: Gabby Bernstein (Tips for attracting what you want in 2025)
    • James Longman (The Inherited Mind)
    • Tim Allen (Shifting Gears)
  • Tuesday, January 7
    • Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
    • David Schwimmer (Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
    • Shari Franke, the daughter of disgraced vlogger Ruby Franke, who was imprisoned for abusing her children, talks about her new book
    • Dr. Ian K. Smith (Eat Your Age: Feel Younger, Be Happier, Live Longer)
    • Chef Jamie Oliver (Simply Jamie)
    • John Quiñones (What Would You Do?)
  • Wednesday, January 8
    • Deion Sanders
    • Chef Jamie Oliver (Simply Jamie)
    • William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)
    • Sam McCarthy and Jayden Bartels (Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, January 9
    • Robin Arzón (#3for31 challenge)
    • Chef Jamie Oliver (Simply Jamie)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, January 10
    • The Right Stuff: Lori Bergamotto (Fitness essentials)
    • GMA Book Club’s January pick
    • Laci Mosley (Scam Goddess)
  • Saturday, January 11
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.