As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 6th-11th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of January 6th-11th:

Monday, January 6 Start Strong Series: Gabby Bernstein (Tips for attracting what you want in 2025) James Longman ( The Inherited Mind ) Tim Allen ( Shifting Gears )

Tuesday, January 7 Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones ( The Brutalist ) David Schwimmer ( Goosebumps: The Vanishing ) Shari Franke, the daughter of disgraced vlogger Ruby Franke, who was imprisoned for abusing her children, talks about her new book Dr. Ian K. Smith ( Eat Your Age: Feel Younger, Be Happier, Live Longer ) Chef Jamie Oliver ( Simply Jamie ) John Quiñones ( What Would You Do? )

Wednesday, January 8 Deion Sanders Chef Jamie Oliver ( Simply Jamie ) William Stanford Davis ( Abbott Elementary ) Sam McCarthy and Jayden Bartels ( Goosebumps: The Vanishing ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, January 9 Robin Arzón (#3for31 challenge) Chef Jamie Oliver ( Simply Jamie ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, January 10 The Right Stuff: Lori Bergamotto (Fitness essentials) GMA Book Club’s January pick Laci Mosley ( Scam Goddess )

Saturday, January 11 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.