As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 14th-19th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 14th-19th:
- Monday, October 14
- Pamela Anderson (I Love You: Recipes from the Heart)
- Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone (Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Fall clothing and accessories)
- GMA’s Ultimate Tailgate with Lori Bergamotto
- Gary Bettman (NHL commissioner)
- Tuesday, October 15
- Mark Cuban (Shark Tank)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Items for home)
- Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Italian American Forever)
- Michael Strahan interviews designer Willy Chavarria
- Wednesday, October 16
- Zachary Pozniak and Jerry Pozniak (The Laundry Book)
- Brian Jordan Alvarez
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, October 17
- Good Housekeeping Best Toy Awards Winners
- Preview of ABC News Studios’ Bruce Springsteen documentary
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Beauty products)
- Friday, October 18
- GMA October Book Club selection
- Ashan Singh reports on Formula 1’s kickoff in Austin, Texas
- Marlon Wayans (Wild Child tour)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Small businesses)
- Saturday, October 19
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.