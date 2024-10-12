"GMA" will also feature a week of Deals & Steals, plus "Good Housekeeping"' reveals winners of their Best Toy Awards

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 14th-19th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 14th-19th:

Monday, October 14 Pamela Anderson ( I Love You: Recipes from the Heart ) Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone ( Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Fall clothing and accessories) GMA ’s Ultimate Tailgate with Lori Bergamotto Gary Bettman (NHL commissioner)

Tuesday, October 15 Mark Cuban ( Shark Tank ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Items for home) Chef Alex Guarnaschelli ( Italian American Forever ) Michael Strahan interviews designer Willy Chavarria

Wednesday, October 16 Zachary Pozniak and Jerry Pozniak ( The Laundry Book ) Brian Jordan Alvarez Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 17 Good Housekeeping Best Toy Awards Winners Preview of ABC News Studios’ Bruce Springsteen documentary Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Beauty products)

Friday, October 18 GMA October Book Club selection Ashan Singh reports on Formula 1’s kickoff in Austin, Texas Marlon Wayans ( Wild Child tour) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Small businesses)

Saturday, October 19 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.