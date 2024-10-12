“GMA” Guest List: Pamela Anderson, Marlon Wayans and More to Appear Week of October 14th

"GMA" will also feature a week of Deals & Steals, plus "Good Housekeeping"' reveals winners of their Best Toy Awards
by |
Tags: , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 14th-19th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 14th-19th:

  • Monday, October 14
    • Pamela Anderson (I Love You: Recipes from the Heart)
    • Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone (Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Fall clothing and accessories)
    • GMA’s Ultimate Tailgate with Lori Bergamotto
    • Gary Bettman (NHL commissioner)
  • Tuesday, October 15
    • Mark Cuban (Shark Tank)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Items for home)
    • Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Italian American Forever)
    • Michael Strahan interviews designer Willy Chavarria
  • Wednesday, October 16
    • Zachary Pozniak and Jerry Pozniak (The Laundry Book)
    • Brian Jordan Alvarez
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, October 17
    • Good Housekeeping Best Toy Awards Winners
    • Preview of ABC News Studios’ Bruce Springsteen documentary
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Beauty products)
  • Friday, October 18
    • GMA October Book Club selection
    • Ashan Singh reports on Formula 1’s kickoff in Austin, Texas
    • Marlon Wayans (Wild Child tour)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Small businesses)
  • Saturday, October 19
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.