GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 14th-18th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 14th-18th
- Monday, October 14
- Deborah Roberts travels to Wisconsin and meets with the new Milwaukee Elections Chief Paulina Gutierrez
- Dr. Darien Sutton (Answers viewer questions)
- Eva Pilgrim interviews Dionne Warwick (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee)
- DeMarco Morgan interviews Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee)
- Tuesday, October 15
- Alex Wolff (The Line)
- Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Italian American Forever)
- Jennifer Epstein (Boston Unity Soccer Partners)
- Wednesday, October 16
- Michael Urie (Shrinking)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Natalia Lafourcade (Singer) and Gustavo Dudamel (LA Philharmonic music director)
- Thursday, October 17
- Chef Dan Richer (Razza; Recipe for a one-bowl olive oil cake)
- Ginger Zee (How to reduce carbon emissions)
- Preview of ABC News Studios’ primetime special Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets
- Friday, October 18
- Celebration of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame:
- Kool & The Gang
- Peter Frampton
- Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Daniel Lubetzky (Shark Tank)
