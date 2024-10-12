Michael Urie, Cast of "Shark Tank" also join the show; plus Friday features a celebration of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 14th-18th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 14th-18th

Monday, October 14 Deborah Roberts travels to Wisconsin and meets with the new Milwaukee Elections Chief Paulina Gutierrez Dr. Darien Sutton (Answers viewer questions) Eva Pilgrim interviews Dionne Warwick (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee) DeMarco Morgan interviews Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee)

Tuesday, October 15 Alex Wolff ( The Line ) Chef Alex Guarnaschelli ( Italian American Forever ) Jennifer Epstein (Boston Unity Soccer Partners)

Wednesday, October 16 Michael Urie ( Shrinking ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Natalia Lafourcade (Singer) and Gustavo Dudamel (LA Philharmonic music director)

Thursday, October 17 Chef Dan Richer ( Razza ; Recipe for a one-bowl olive oil cake) Ginger Zee (How to reduce carbon emissions) Preview of ABC News Studios’ primetime special Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets

Friday, October 18 Celebration of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Kool & The Gang Peter Frampton Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Daniel Lubetzky ( Shark Tank )



