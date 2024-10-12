“GMA3” Guest List: Dionne Warwick, Q-Tip and More to Appear Week of October 14th

Michael Urie, Cast of "Shark Tank" also join the show; plus Friday features a celebration of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
by |
Tags: , , , ,

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 14th-18th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 14th-18th

  • Monday, October 14
    • Deborah Roberts travels to Wisconsin and meets with the new Milwaukee Elections Chief Paulina Gutierrez
    • Dr. Darien Sutton (Answers viewer questions)
    • Eva Pilgrim interviews Dionne Warwick (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee)
    • DeMarco Morgan interviews Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee)
  • Tuesday, October 15
    • Alex Wolff (The Line)
    • Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Italian American Forever)
    • Jennifer Epstein (Boston Unity Soccer Partners)
  • Wednesday, October 16
    • Michael Urie (Shrinking)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Natalia Lafourcade (Singer) and Gustavo Dudamel (LA Philharmonic music director)
  • Thursday, October 17
    • Chef Dan Richer (Razza; Recipe for a one-bowl olive oil cake)
    • Ginger Zee (How to reduce carbon emissions)
    • Preview of ABC News Studios’ primetime special Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets
  • Friday, October 18
    • Celebration of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame:
      • Kool & The Gang
      • Peter Frampton
    • Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Daniel Lubetzky (Shark Tank)

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.