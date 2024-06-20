Go to the Ball in Style With This “Cinderella” Horse and Carriage Play Set at Disney Store

Disney Store has released a new Cinderella Horse and Carriage Play Set based on the classic movie.

What’s Happening:

  • Cinderella can go to the ball in style aboard a horse-drawn carriage.
  • This beautiful play set includes a Cinderella figure, a glittering light-up pumpkin coach with golden trims, two horses, and two clip-on dresses.

Cinderella Horse and Carriage Play Set | Disney Store $39.99

Details:

  • Set includes Cinderella figure, two clip-on dresses, carriage, and two horses
  • Translucent pumpkin coach with infused glitter
  • Press button to activate light-up coach
  • Two light settings: solid and fade cycle
  • Wheels spin
  • Golden trims
  • Dress easily clips on and off figure
  • Inspired by Walt Disney's Cinderella (1950)

