Go to the Ball in Style With This “Cinderella” Horse and Carriage Play Set at Disney Store

Disney Store has released a new Cinderella Horse and Carriage Play Set based on the classic movie.
What’s Happening:
- Cinderella can go to the ball in style aboard a horse-drawn carriage.
- This beautiful play set includes a Cinderella figure, a glittering light-up pumpkin coach with golden trims, two horses, and two clip-on dresses.
Cinderella Horse and Carriage Play Set | Disney Store $39.99
Details:
- Set includes Cinderella figure, two clip-on dresses, carriage, and two horses
- Translucent pumpkin coach with infused glitter
- Press button to activate light-up coach
- Two light settings: solid and fade cycle
- Wheels spin
- Golden trims
- Dress easily clips on and off figure
- Inspired by Walt Disney's Cinderella (1950)
