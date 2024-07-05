HasLab Star Wars Cantina Project Reaches Base Funding Goal, Still Needs 9,000 More Backers to Unlock All Tiers

It’s time to celebrate, Tatooine-style! Hasbro’s Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab project has officially met its base funding goal, meaning that the set will go into production after the campaign ends early next week. But there’s still plenty more work to be done over the weekend, as the three remaining unlock tiers require thousands of more backers!

What’s happening:

This morning Hasbro Pulse announced through its official social media feeds that the new HasLab Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina campaign has reached its base funding goal of 8,000 backers.

The set (available in both Base and Deluxe versions) will include the famous Mos Eisley Cantina from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, a 3 ¾-inch scale The Vintage Collection action figure of bartender Wuher, and the Tonnika Sisters, which have never before been produced as Hasbro/Kenner Star Wars toys.

Thanks you, #STARWARS fans! The Vintage Collection Mos Eisley Cantina #HasLab is open for business! There are still 3 tiers to unlock to get your HasLab its additional customers. Back this project! You only have til July 8 at 11:59pm ET. Go to https://t.co/Pay36ALEPf to back now! pic.twitter.com/IVSftmQGGz — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) July 5, 2024

But there are three goals left to unlock before the campaign comes to an end: at 11,000 total backers, participants will receive a Greedo action figure along with the set as well. At 14,000 backers, Nabrun Leids will be added to the set. And then lastly at 17,000 backers, another never-before-produced action figure of a background alien– Arleil Schous– will be sent out to backers when they receive the Mos Eisley Cantina.

What they’re saying:

Hasbro Pulse: “Thank you, #STARWARS fans! The Vintage Collection Mos Eisley Cantina #HasLab is open for business! There are still 3 tiers to unlock to get your HasLab its additional customers. Back this project! You only have til July 8 at 11:59pm ET. Go to http://HasbroPulse.com

Funding for the HasLab Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina will conclude at midnight Eastern Time on this coming Monday, July 8th. Be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website for additional information on the project and to make your pledge!