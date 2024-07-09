Hono Studio Reveals Its First Action Figure From the X-Men Series Wolverine

Hono Studio has revealed the first action figure from the X-Men series, Wolverine. Pre-orders are now available for this $160 figure.

What's Happening:

The first action figure from the X-Men series, Wolverine, includes a figure, a comic cover-style backdrop, and Wolverine’s retractable claws for different postures.

This sixth-scale figure is in its vibrant yellow and metallic blue costume with animalistic stripes and multiple points of articulation, with seamless silicone arms to embody Wolverine’s muscular physique.

The Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure features:

Height: approximately 28.5 cm

Points of Articulation: 28

Scale: 1/6th scale

Signature yellow and metallic blue Wolverine costume

Specially designed body featuring seamless silicone arms

Three Swappable lower faces

Two Hands

One Metallic white bone claws effect accessory

One Comic cover fitting figure stand