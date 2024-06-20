“Indiana Jones” Five-Movie Vinyl Soundtrack Box Set of John Williams’s Scores Announced by Disney Music Emporium

The fifth (and supposedly final) movie in the Indiana Jones franchise was released into theaters last year, but that doesn’t mean Lucasfilm’s current parent company Disney is done celebrating our favorite fedora-sporting archaeologist. The Disney Music Emporium has announced a five-movie vinyl soundtrack boxed set of the entire series, which will go up for pre-order next week.

Via its official Instagram account, Disney Music Emporium has announced a new five-movie vinyl soundtrack boxed set of the entire Indiana Jones theatrical film series: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). The Instagram video was shot in the queue for the Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Forbidden Eye attraction at Disneyland.

The score for Dial of Destiny (which was previously issued on a limited-edition CD) is currently the final full film soundtrack completed by legendary composer John WIlliams, and it received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Score. Williams has also been nominated for 53 other Oscars and has won 5. That makes him the second-most Oscar-nominated person in the history of the awards, behind only Walt Disney.

Disney Music Emporium: “This DME Day, an epic new pre-order is coming to DisneyMusicEmporium.com! Pre-order IndianaJones The Complete Collection vinyl box set on June 24th. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements coming for our 10th anniversary celebration!”

Indiana Jones: The Complete Collection box set will become available for pre-order this coming Monday, June 24th at the official Disney Music Emporium website.