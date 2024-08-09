We have made it to what promises to be another epic D23 event as the beloved Expo transitions into D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is rising to the challenge and taking their exclusive offerings to the next level as they introduce 10 new shirts, trading pins (D23 only) and a limited edition gift designed especially for D23 Gold Members and Disney+ subscribers. Oh and if that’s not enough, Disney Legend Tony Baxter had a hand in creating the RSVLTS “Workshop of Wonders” experience for this event. Like we said, it’s gonna be epic!

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is here and the weekend event is forecasted to be simply marvelous. Our friends at RSVLTS have outdone themselves this year with their biggest and boldest event endeavor to-date. We’re talking exclusive Kunuflex button downs, a first-ever trading pin series, as well as a special gift for Disney fans.

Guests will be able to discover everything RSVLTS has dreamt up their eye-popping “Workshop of Wonders” (Booth #8002) on the showfloor. Adding to the excitement, this enchanting destination features the theme “Magic & Mystery,” hailing from the minds of Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter and the dynamic artist/creative tandem of James C. Mulligan & Michael Mulligan, alongside the RSVLTS team.

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Downs

Daily Exclusives:

What’s a convention without a little incentive to return each day? RSVLTS has four incredible styles that will be unveiled throughout the weekend with a super special double drop on Friday ($70)!

"The Archeologist" – classic (unisex) styles/sizes – Friday 5pm

– classic (unisex) styles/sizes "Heffalumps and Woozles" – classic (unisex) styles/sizes – Friday

– classic (unisex) styles/sizes – “Friend Like Me” – classic (unisex) styles/sizes – Saturday

– classic (unisex) styles/sizes – “Legend of the Rightwise King” – classic (unisex) styles/sizes – Sunday

D23 Exclusives:

Fans will also have their pick of six more D23 Exclusives that will be available throughout the entirety of the convention…or at least while supplies last ($70).

“Practically Perfect” – classic (unisex) styles/sizes

– classic (unisex) styles/sizes “Magic and Mystery” – classic (unisex) styles/sizes

– classic (unisex) styles/sizes “Sketches in the Stars” – classic (unisex) styles/sizes

“Mr. Toad’s Motor Mania” – classic (unisex) styles/sizes

– classic (unisex) styles/sizes “Who Are You?” – classic (unisex) styles/sizes

– classic (unisex) styles/sizes “Long Live The King” – classic (unisex) styles/sizes

Disney | RSVLTS Exclusive Trading Pins (D23 only)

They say go big or go home, and RSVLTS is going big! Debuting at D23 as a new item for RSVLTS in general will be a collection of eight select officially-licensed Disney | RSVLTS pins ($14 each). The characters/icons included in the launch are based upon the corresponding themed RSVLTS exclusive shirt designs. All pins sold at the RSVLTS Workshop of Wonders will be exclusive to D23, and all will be available individually for purchase, while supplies last.

"Heffalumps and Woozles"

“Friend Like Me”

“The Idol”

“Practically Perfect”

“Legend of the Rightwise King”

“Magic and Mystery”

“Long Live The King”

“Who Are You?”

RSVLTS Dad Hat (non-exclusive) and RSVLTS Kunu Kooler

A classic character meets a classic accessory. It might not be an exclusive, but oh boy, oh boy, oh boy are you gonna be happy you picked up this topper ($35). Finally, there’s one more treat in store: a limited edition gift for D23 Gold Members and Disney+ subscribers. Swing by and show your valid credentials to claim your exclusive free gift!

"Rufflin’ Donald" – strapback dad hat

– strapback dad hat "D23 Exclusive" – classic can/bottle kooler

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

