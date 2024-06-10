Go Wild for Stitch Day 2024 with New Merchandise from RSVLTS and Loungefly at Disney Store

Stitch day will be here before you know it and Disney Store has all the goodies to enhance your celebration. Since Stitch (Lilo & Stitch) was known by the code name Experiment 626, Disney fans have embraced June 26 (6/26) as his special day! Among the offerings for 2024 are RSVLTS button downs, Loungefly accessories and a bucket hat!

What’s Happening:

  • If you’re in need of some cool and cute merchandise to commemorate Stitch Day, you’re in luck because Disney Store has a great lineup!
  • This year they’re bringing RSVLTS’ popular Lilo & Stitch collection to fans and for the first time Disney Store will be carrying a ladies cut!
  • They’ve also tapped their pals at Loungefly to deliver a sensible and playful mini backpack that stars the one and only Stitch.
  • And finally protect your eyes and head in the bright summer sun with a bold bucket hat that’s as wild and loveable as the troublemaking alien.
  • New Stitch items are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $29.99-$99.00.

Lilo & Stitch "He Mele No Lilo" Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Stitch 626 Day Loungefly Mini Backpack – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Bucket Hat for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

