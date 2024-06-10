Stitch day will be here before you know it and Disney Store has all the goodies to enhance your celebration. Since Stitch (Lilo & Stitch) was known by the code name Experiment 626, Disney fans have embraced June 26 (6/26) as his special day! Among the offerings for 2024 are RSVLTS button downs, Loungefly accessories and a bucket hat!

If you’re in need of some cool and cute merchandise to commemorate Stitch Day, you’re in luck because Disney Store has a great lineup!

This year they’re bringing RSVLTS’ popular Lilo & Stitch collection

They’ve also tapped their pals at Loungefly to deliver a sensible and playful mini backpack that stars the one and only Stitch.

And finally protect your eyes and head in the bright summer sun with a bold bucket hat that’s as wild and loveable as the troublemaking alien.

New Stitch items are available now at Disney Store

Lilo & Stitch "He Mele No Lilo" Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Stitch 626 Day Loungefly Mini Backpack – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Bucket Hat for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

