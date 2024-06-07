Wolverine: X-23 Uncaged Premium Format Figure Now Available From Sideshow Collectibles

Cloned from Logan, Laura Kinney is the best at what she does! Now you can take home an all-new X-23 figure from Sideshow Collectibles.

What’s Happening:

  • Cloned from Logan, the original Wolverine, and created to be a weapon, Laura Kinney (AKA X-23) has proven that she can be so much more. Now Logan is gone and Laura must take up his mantle to continue a heroic legacy as the all-new Wolverine.
  • Danger Room drones don't stand a chance against Laura Kinney’s fists and fury. Standing at 20.5 inches tall, the dynamic Wolverine: X-23 Uncaged Premium Format Figure presents the powerful mutant at the end of an intense training session poised atop a metallic mountain of defeated adversaries.

  • This beautifully detailed, fully sculpted piece features Laura in her blue and yellow all-new Wolverine costume with a masked portrait. She looks ahead with well-earned confidence as her Adamantium claws plunge into a robot’s severed head, dealing the final blow.
  • The Exclusive Edition features a swap-out portrait of an unmasked Laura, allowing collectors to customize their display.

