Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 23rd-27th:

Monday, September 23 – Candid Conversations Part 3 Daytime Exclusive: Trina McGee and husband Marcello Thedford Macy Gray ( Surreal Life ) Jackie Goldschneider ( Real Housewives of New Jersey alum; long-term struggle with anorexia)

Tuesday, September 24 – Total Transformations Exclusive with Lil Rel Howery (Weight loss journey and his message to critics) Jon and Hannah Gosselin (Exclusive details of their paths to wellness) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, September 25 – Miranda Lambert: Postcards from Texas A special hour with country music superstar Miranda Lambert! “Postcards from Texas” performance Idyllwind fashion line MuttNation Foundation And more

Thursday, September 26 – Fierce Families Guests who’ve shown resilience and love, proving no matter what, family is everything! Jay Pharoah ( The Quiz with Balls ) Couple adopts the husband’s ex-wife’s baby New York restaurant owner

Friday, September 27 – Age Wars Rachel “Rae” Parrish (Fashion sense; becoming the “green dress girl”) Deandre Brown and Kelly Manno (Different ways their generations approach work-life balance) Danielle O‘Connell and Alix Gropper (Celebrity stylists; Millennial vs. Gen Z fashion)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.