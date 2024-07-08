You don’t need to be a Grim, Grinning, Ghost to realize Halloween madness is about to happen. As the season of screams inches ever closer, fans are eagerly planning their decorations and what better way to commemorate the holiday than with a Sarah Slater doll? That’s right Disney Store’s Limited Edition Dolls series is once again embracing the thrill of the Haunted Mansion with a daring collectible you’ll want to display all year long.

Master Gracey, the Ghost Host, Madame Leota, Constance Hatachaway and other spirits of the Haunted Mansion would be so honored if you’d share their stories through apparel, decor, and accessories that you bring home from Disney Store

As much as we love these characters, let’s not forget about the legendary tightrope walker Sarah “Sally” Slater! The beloved acrobat is walking her way into our hearts and display shelves as the latest featured Limited Edition Doll.

Debuting alongside other Haunted Mansion merchandise, this detailed doll will be the most talked about item of the series.

Measuring 12-inches tall, Sarah dressed in her signature costume that features an embroidered bodice, full skirt and petticoat, and magenta ballet slippers. Her hair is styled in its signature updo and she holds a pink parasol in her strong hands.

The Haunted Mansion Sarah “Sally” Slater Limited Edition Doll is available now at Disney Store

The Haunted Mansion Sarah ''Sally'' Slater Doll – Limited Edition – $149.99

This gorgeous doll is just one part of the world of merchandise surrounding the Haunted Mansion. Below are some of the other exciting new offerings that fans will surely want to add to their collection.

