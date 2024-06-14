Celebrate 30 Years of “The Lion King” with New Squishmallows Collection

Hakuna Matata means no worries because new Squishmallows are here! In celebration of the 30th anniversary of The Lion King, a special collection of Squishmallows are now available to purchase online and in stores from a variety of retailers.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Lion King premiered nearly 30 years ago on June 24th, 1994, and to celebrate the milestone and 2-time Oscar-winning Disney classic, Squishmallows has launched a special anniversary collection of characters from the film.

premiered nearly 30 years ago on June 24th, 1994, and to celebrate the milestone and 2-time Oscar-winning Disney classic, Squishmallows has launched a special anniversary collection of characters from the film. Now, fans can cozy up to their favorite characters like Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumbaa, and even the villainous Scar (“oh, goodee!”) when they rewatch the animated feature at home.

Retailing at $14.99 each, The Lion King anniversary collection is available for purchase at Walmart Amazon

Squishmallows Simba from Disney's Lion King (6.5in)

Squishmallows Nala from Disney's Lion King (6.5in)

Squishmallow Scar from Disney's Lion King (6.5in)

Squishmallows 8" Disney Pumbaa

Be sure to peruse our Lion King tag to find out more ways DIsney is celebrating the iconic movie’s 30th anniversary.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!