“What’s This?” New Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” LEGO Set

Fans of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will love this new LEGO set that will be available starting next month.

What's Happening:

This new Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas set features connectible models of three iconic Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas locations: Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington’s house, and the Halloween Town Hall.

locations: Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington’s house, and the Halloween Town Hall. It includes eight Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas characters: Jack Skellington, Sally, Santa Clause, Lock, Shock, and Barrel minifigures, plus Zero the dog and a brick-built The Mayor figure with two faces.

This will be available starting September 6th, 2024 for $199.99.

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Check out the video below that LEGO’s shared to their X page.