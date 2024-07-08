2024-25 Disneyland Resort Calendar Makes Appearance At Retail Locations

The time has arrived! The 2024-25 16 Month Disneyland Resort calendar has arrived at retail locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

There are many days throughout the year that Disney Parks look forward to. Some have specific dates, and some are just annual traditions that show up somewhere in the parks – including retail locations.

Such is the case today as we have spotted the 2024-25 16 Month Disneyland Resort Calendar, featuring images of the parks and more to bring fans joy throughout the year ahead.

While we didn’t break open the calendar for closer examination, the back of the calendar features many of the images one can find inside, including some from Pixar Pier, Avengers Campus Disney California Adventure Star Wars Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

As of press time, the calendar retails for $19.99 and can be picked up at locations throughout Walt Disney World

We also recently spotted a version available featuring Walt Disney World locations at retail locations out in Florida, and you can see that version of the calendar in our post here,

