2024-25 Disneyland Resort Calendar Makes Appearance At Retail Locations

The time has arrived! The 2024-25 16 Month Disneyland Resort calendar has arrived at retail locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- There are many days throughout the year that Disney Parks look forward to. Some have specific dates, and some are just annual traditions that show up somewhere in the parks – including retail locations.
- Such is the case today as we have spotted the 2024-25 16 Month Disneyland Resort Calendar, featuring images of the parks and more to bring fans joy throughout the year ahead.
- While we didn’t break open the calendar for closer examination, the back of the calendar features many of the images one can find inside, including some from Pixar Pier, Avengers Campus, and Cars Land at Disney California Adventure, as well as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, and Sleeping Beauty Castle from Disneyland Park.
- As of press time, the calendar retails for $19.99 and can be picked up at locations throughout Walt Disney World. Similar to previous years, the calendar looks to start in September of 2024 and run through December of 2025.
- We also recently spotted a version available featuring Walt Disney World locations at retail locations out in Florida, and you can see that version of the calendar in our post here, noting that the style is identical but the featured photos are obviously Walt Disney World locales.
- If you want to visit the Disneyland Resort in lieu of staring at pictures on a calendar, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com